Goa DTE Releases Round 1 NEET PG 2025 Seat Allotment Result- Check Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Dec 2025
15:14 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses can now view their allotment status on the official website, dte.goa.gov.in
According to DTE, candidates who have been allotted seats must report to the Academic Section, Goa Medical College, Bambolim, between December 1 and 7

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa has announced the seat allotment results for the first round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2025. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses can now view their allotment status on the official website, dte.goa.gov.in.

According to DTE, candidates who have been allotted seats must report to the Academic Section, Goa Medical College, Bambolim, between December 1 and 7. Reporting hours are 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. During this period, candidates are required to complete essential admission formalities, including submission and verification of original documents and payment of admission fees.

Seat allotment has been carried out based on candidates’ NEET PG 2025 ranks and the choices they submitted during the first round of counselling. DTE emphasized that the current allotment is provisional, and admissions will be confirmed only after all documentation and financial requirements are fulfilled at Goa Medical College.

The directorate further warned that failure to report within the stipulated dates or non-compliance with required formalities will result in forfeiture and cancellation of the allotted seat.

For subsequent rounds, candidates must submit fresh choice preferences to be considered for further allotment opportunities, DTE added.

The counselling process will continue with upcoming rounds for candidates seeking admission to various postgraduate medical programmes in the state.

Last updated on 01 Dec 2025
15:15 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG NEET 2025 NEET PG 2025
