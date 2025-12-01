Bihar DElEd Counselling 2025 Registration Begins at bsebdeled.com - Link and Schedule

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially started the Bihar DElEd 2025 counselling registration. Candidates who qualified in the DElEd Joint Entrance Test (JET) can now fill the Common Application Form (CAF) on the counselling portal, bsebdeled.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially started the Bihar DElEd 2025 counselling registration. Candidates who qualified in the DElEd Joint Entrance Test (JET) can now fill the Common Application Form (CAF) on the counselling portal, bsebdeled.com, and complete the fee payment process. The registration window will remain open until December 5, 2025.

This counselling round completes the admission process for the 2025–27 academic session, following the recent announcement of JET results. BSEB will publish the first selection list on December 11, with subsequent rounds scheduled later. Approximately 30,800 seats are available across government and private teacher-training institutions in the state that are recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

Eligibility Criteria

To participate in the Bihar DElEd 2025 counselling, candidates must fulfil the criteria set by the Bihar School Examination Board. Applicants should have passed Class 12 from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks for the General category, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates receive a relaxation of 5%. The minimum age required for admission is 17 years, and only those who have qualified for the DElEd Joint Entrance Test (JET) are permitted to take part in the counselling and seat allotment rounds.

Counselling Schedule

As per the official counselling schedule, the first selection list will be released on December 11, and candidates allotted seats in this round can complete their admission formalities between December 11 and 16. They will also be able to modify their options or apply for slide-up until December 16. The second selection list is scheduled for December 21, followed by the third list on January 3, 2026.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for detailed instructions, updates, and further announcements regarding the counselling process.

Find the direct registration link here.