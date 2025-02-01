Brew Strategy & Success - Xavier’s Consulting Club Gears Up for ‘Cases Over Coffee: Chapter 3’

Summary Kolkata’s brightest minds in consulting are gearing up for Cases Over Coffee: Chapter 3, a two-day power-packed event hosted by the Xavier’s Consulting Club of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata. Taking place on February 4 and 5, 2025, this event offers an immersive experience in real-world problem-solving, strategic innovation, and industry insights.

Kolkata’s brightest minds in consulting are gearing up for Cases Over Coffee: Chapter 3, a two-day power-packed event hosted by the Xavier’s Consulting Club of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata. Taking place on February 4 and February 5, 2025, this event offers an immersive experience in real-world problem-solving, strategic innovation, and industry insights.

The event features interactive case studies, where participants will tackle real business challenges through collaborative discussions and analytical thinking. A major highlight is the speaker session by Aswini Bajaj, exploring "Beyond the Basics: Exploring Niche Career Opportunities in Finance."

The grand finale will be judged by consulting experts Sesha Dev Jena (Senior Associate - Advisory, PwC India) and Arun Raychoudhuri (Executive Director - Operations Consulting, PwC India), ensuring that participants receive top-tier industry feedback.

ADVERTISEMENT

With UGC recognition and collaborations with premier institutions like IIM Calcutta and IIM Lucknow, the Xavier’s Consulting Club has a strong track record in solving real-world cases for multinational corporations.

Whether you're an aspiring consultant or an industry enthusiast, Cases Over Coffee: Chapter 3 is the perfect platform to hone skills, expand networks, and gain expert mentorship. Don't miss this opportunity to brew success with strategy and innovation!