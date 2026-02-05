Subhas Bose Institute of Hotel Management (SBIHM)

SBIHM Hosts 27th Annual Beach Food Festival, Showcasing Student Excellence in Hospitality Skills

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Feb 2026
14:07 PM

SBIHM College

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
More than 500 students were actively involved in culinary production, food service, décor, logistics, guest management and overall coordination of the event
Designed around a beach theme, the festival featured several live food counters that drew appreciation from guests and industry experts alike

SBIHM College, a Central and State Government–approved institution, successfully organised its 27th Annual Beach Food Festival at the SBIHM Biswabangla Campus, New Town, highlighting its strong emphasis on skill-based and experiential hospitality education.

The festival stood out as a student-driven professional learning initiative, with the entire event being conceptualised, planned, managed and executed by first-year, second-year and final-year Hotel and Hospitality Management students, under the guidance of experienced faculty members. More than 500 students were actively involved in culinary production, food service, décor, logistics, guest management and overall coordination of the event.

Live Culinary Counters Impress Guests

ADVERTISEMENT

Designed around a beach theme, the festival featured several live food counters that drew appreciation from guests and industry experts alike. The grill counter offered live grilled fish, chicken barbecue, paneer tikka and vegetable skewers, while the pasta and continental counter served dishes such as Alfredo pasta, Arrabbiata pasta, Aglio e Olio and baked lasagna. The dessert counter featured chocolate brownies with vanilla sauce, mango mousse, tiramisu, fresh fruit tarts and ice cream sundaes.

Each counter reflected professional standards of menu planning, hygiene, presentation and guest service, underlining SBIHM’s focus on hands-on, industry-oriented training.

Eminent Dignitaries Grace the Occasion

The event was attended by several eminent personalities, including renowned Bengali author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, film director Shiladitya Maulick, Justice Koushik Chandra of the Calcutta High Court, former NCHMCT principal Ranjit Chowdhury, and Swami Sudarshananda Maharaj of the Ramkrishna Satyananda Mission.

Other distinguished guests included Alapan Bandopadhyay, former IAS officer and Chief Advisor to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal; Prof. Sonali Chakravarti Bandopadhyay, Vice Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati Vishwavidyalaya; Mousumi Ganguly, DGM, Peerless Hospital; Dola Banerjee, Arjuna Award winner; and senior government officials, academicians and industry leaders.

The festival also witnessed the presence of celebrities, executive chefs from five-star hotels, general managers, social workers, parents and hospitality professionals, who praised the students for their professionalism, creativity and confidence.

The 27th Beach Food Festival once again reaffirmed SBIHM’s commitment to industry-aligned, skill-based education, preparing students to meet real-world hospitality challenges with competence and excellence.

Last updated on 05 Feb 2026
14:09 PM
Subhas Bose Institute of Hotel Management (SBIHM) food festival
Similar stories
Praxis Business School

Spardha 2026 to Unite Business, Culture and Sports at Praxis Business School

Amity University

Amity University Kolkata to Host Global Workshop on Conscious Leadership on Feb 4

IHM Kolkata

Gourmet Nite 2K26 at IHM Celebrates the City’s Culinary Journey from Calcutta to Ko. . .

Gospel Home School

Gospel Home School Inaugurates Golden Jubilee Celebrating 50 Years of Excellence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
BCom programme

Calicut University Result 2026 Declared for BCom, MA and Other Courses; Scorecard Det. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP Exam City Slip 2026 Released; CBT-1 Scheduled From February 13

National Law Universities

CLAT Third Allotment Postponed After Allahabad HC Orders Revision of UG Merit List; R. . .

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET December 2025 Results, Answer Key Declared; Over 1.76 Lakh Candidates Qualify

Serendipity 2026
Globsyn Business School

Serendipity 2026: Celebrating 25 Years of Experiential Learning and Future-Ready Lead. . .

Lakshimpat Singhania Academy Sports Meet
sports day

Schools celebrate sports, teamwork and student spirit

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality