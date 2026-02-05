SBIHM Hosts 27th Annual Beach Food Festival, Showcasing Student Excellence in Hospitality Skills

Summary More than 500 students were actively involved in culinary production, food service, décor, logistics, guest management and overall coordination of the event Designed around a beach theme, the festival featured several live food counters that drew appreciation from guests and industry experts alike

SBIHM College, a Central and State Government–approved institution, successfully organised its 27th Annual Beach Food Festival at the SBIHM Biswabangla Campus, New Town, highlighting its strong emphasis on skill-based and experiential hospitality education.

The festival stood out as a student-driven professional learning initiative, with the entire event being conceptualised, planned, managed and executed by first-year, second-year and final-year Hotel and Hospitality Management students, under the guidance of experienced faculty members. More than 500 students were actively involved in culinary production, food service, décor, logistics, guest management and overall coordination of the event.

Live Culinary Counters Impress Guests

Designed around a beach theme, the festival featured several live food counters that drew appreciation from guests and industry experts alike. The grill counter offered live grilled fish, chicken barbecue, paneer tikka and vegetable skewers, while the pasta and continental counter served dishes such as Alfredo pasta, Arrabbiata pasta, Aglio e Olio and baked lasagna. The dessert counter featured chocolate brownies with vanilla sauce, mango mousse, tiramisu, fresh fruit tarts and ice cream sundaes.

Each counter reflected professional standards of menu planning, hygiene, presentation and guest service, underlining SBIHM’s focus on hands-on, industry-oriented training.

Eminent Dignitaries Grace the Occasion

The event was attended by several eminent personalities, including renowned Bengali author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, film director Shiladitya Maulick, Justice Koushik Chandra of the Calcutta High Court, former NCHMCT principal Ranjit Chowdhury, and Swami Sudarshananda Maharaj of the Ramkrishna Satyananda Mission.

Other distinguished guests included Alapan Bandopadhyay, former IAS officer and Chief Advisor to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal; Prof. Sonali Chakravarti Bandopadhyay, Vice Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati Vishwavidyalaya; Mousumi Ganguly, DGM, Peerless Hospital; Dola Banerjee, Arjuna Award winner; and senior government officials, academicians and industry leaders.

The festival also witnessed the presence of celebrities, executive chefs from five-star hotels, general managers, social workers, parents and hospitality professionals, who praised the students for their professionalism, creativity and confidence.

The 27th Beach Food Festival once again reaffirmed SBIHM’s commitment to industry-aligned, skill-based education, preparing students to meet real-world hospitality challenges with competence and excellence.