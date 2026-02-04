Spardha 2026 to Unite Business, Culture and Sports at Praxis Business School

Praxis Business School

Praxis Business School is all set to host Spardha 2026, its much-anticipated inter-college business, cultural, and sports fest.
The 2026 edition is expected to witness enthusiastic participation from colleges across Kolkata and beyond, transforming the campus into a lively hub of learning, creativity, and healthy competition.

Praxis Business School is all set to host Spardha 2026, its much-anticipated inter-college business, cultural, and sports fest, scheduled to take place on February 6 and 7, 2026 at the Praxis campus in Kolkata. Recognised as one of the prominent inter-college festivals in the city, Spardha continues to serve as a dynamic platform where students from diverse academic institutions come together to compete, collaborate, and celebrate talent in its many forms.

Over the years, Spardha has earned a strong reputation as a vibrant, student-driven fest that seamlessly blends intellectual rigour with cultural expression and sporting spirit. The 2026 edition is expected to witness enthusiastic participation from colleges across Kolkata and beyond, transforming the campus into a lively hub of learning, creativity, and healthy competition.

At the core of Spardha 2026 are four flagship academic competitions, carefully designed to challenge participants’ analytical thinking, communication abilities, and business acumen. These include Jigyasa – The Quiz, an Online Debate Competition, a Marketing Case Study Competition, and a Business Plan Competition, each offering students an opportunity to apply classroom knowledge to real-world problem-solving scenarios.

Complementing the academic events, the fest will feature a range of on-stage cultural competitions that allow students to showcase their creative flair and performance skills. Dance, singing, and a fashion show promise high-energy performances and vibrant expressions of individuality and teamwork.

The sporting segment of Spardha 2026 will further add to the excitement, promoting discipline, collaboration, and sportsmanship. Participants will compete across multiple indoor sports, including table tennis, badminton, pickleball, chess, and carrom, ensuring broad-based engagement for sports enthusiasts.

Adding an element of fun and creativity, the fest will also host informal and creative events such as a painting competition, photography competition, and an engaging treasure hunt, offering students additional avenues to express their imagination and spontaneity.

With its diverse mix of academic challenges, cultural showcases, sporting contests, and creative engagements, Spardha 2026 aims to deliver a holistic and inclusive experience that encourages meaningful competition, collaboration, and lasting inter-college connections. Praxis Business School looks forward to welcoming students, faculty members, and guests to be part of this two-day celebration of ideas, creativity, and youthful energy.

