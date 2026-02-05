CLAT Third Allotment Postponed After Allahabad HC Orders Revision of UG Merit List; Revised Schedule Soon

Summary The decision follows directions issued by the Allahabad High Court to revise the CLAT UG 2026 merit list A revised CLAT counselling schedule is expected to be published shortly on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has postponed the third round of CLAT counselling allotment, which was scheduled to be declared on February 5, until further orders. The decision follows directions issued by the Allahabad High Court to revise the CLAT UG 2026 merit list.

In a judgment dated February 3, a single judge of the High Court ruled that for question number 9 of CLAT UG booklet C, and the corresponding question across other sets, both options B and D should be considered correct. The court directed the Consortium to revise the CLAT UG scores and merit list 2026, which was originally published on December 16, 2025.

However, the court clarified that the revised merit list should not affect candidates who have already been allotted seats in rounds 1 and 2 of the CLAT UG counselling process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the order, the Consortium’s Executive Committee announced its decision to file a Special Appeal before the division bench of the Allahabad High Court, challenging the single judge’s ruling. The Consortium stated that it would continue to defend the final answer key notified earlier and seek to ensure that it remains unchanged for future rounds of counselling.

“The Consortium intends to take all legal steps to ensure that no seats allotted to students in rounds 1 and 2 of the counselling, which are already concluded, are impacted in any way. The Consortium also intends to reiterate its defence of the Final Answer Key, as previously notified, in its appeal—so as to ensure that the said key is maintained without any change for future rounds of counselling also,” the Consortium said in a statement.

A revised CLAT counselling schedule is expected to be published shortly on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.