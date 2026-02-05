RRB ALP Exam City Slip 2026 Released; CBT-1 Scheduled From February 13

Summary To access the city slip, candidates are required to log in using their registration number and date of birth The RRB ALP CBT-1 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 13, 16, 17 and 18, 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP Exam City Slip 2026 on February 5, 2026. Candidates appearing for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) examination can check and download their exam city intimation slip through the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot posts across the Indian Railways. The registration process began on April 12, 2025, and concluded on May 11, 2025.

To access the city slip, candidates are required to log in using their registration number and date of birth. The city intimation slip provides advance information about the exam city but does not serve as the admit card.

RRB ALP Exam City Slip 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of the respective regional RRB Click on the RRB ALP Exam City 2026 link available on the homepage Enter the required login credentials Submit the details to view the exam city Download the city intimation slip Take a printout for future reference

The RRB ALP CBT-1 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 13, 16, 17 and 18, 2026. The exam will be of 60 minutes duration, consisting of 75 questions carrying 75 marks. There will be negative marking of one-third marks for each incorrect answer.

As per the official notification, the minimum qualifying marks are:

40% for UR and EWS candidates

30% for OBC (NCL) and SC candidates

25% for ST candidates

These criteria are also applicable to Ex-Servicemen as per their respective categories.

CBT-1 will serve only as a screening test for shortlisting candidates for CBT-2, based on normalized marks and merit. Shortlisting will be done RRB-wise among candidates who have opted for the same RRB.