Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP Exam City Slip 2026 Released; CBT-1 Scheduled From February 13

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Feb 2026
13:32 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
To access the city slip, candidates are required to log in using their registration number and date of birth
The RRB ALP CBT-1 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 13, 16, 17 and 18, 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP Exam City Slip 2026 on February 5, 2026. Candidates appearing for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) examination can check and download their exam city intimation slip through the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot posts across the Indian Railways. The registration process began on April 12, 2025, and concluded on May 11, 2025.

To access the city slip, candidates are required to log in using their registration number and date of birth. The city intimation slip provides advance information about the exam city but does not serve as the admit card.

ADVERTISEMENT

RRB ALP Exam City Slip 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website of the respective regional RRB
  2. Click on the RRB ALP Exam City 2026 link available on the homepage
  3. Enter the required login credentials
  4. Submit the details to view the exam city
  5. Download the city intimation slip
  6. Take a printout for future reference

The RRB ALP CBT-1 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 13, 16, 17 and 18, 2026. The exam will be of 60 minutes duration, consisting of 75 questions carrying 75 marks. There will be negative marking of one-third marks for each incorrect answer.

As per the official notification, the minimum qualifying marks are:

  • 40% for UR and EWS candidates
  • 30% for OBC (NCL) and SC candidates
  • 25% for ST candidates

These criteria are also applicable to Ex-Servicemen as per their respective categories.

CBT-1 will serve only as a screening test for shortlisting candidates for CBT-2, based on normalized marks and merit. Shortlisting will be done RRB-wise among candidates who have opted for the same RRB.

Last updated on 05 Feb 2026
13:33 PM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam
Similar stories
National Law Universities

CLAT Third Allotment Postponed After Allahabad HC Orders Revision of UG Merit List; R. . .

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET December 2025 Results, Answer Key Declared; Over 1.76 Lakh Candidates Qualify

LIC

LIC AAO, AE Mains Result 2026 Declared; 1,119 Candidates Qualify for Interview Round

NTA

UGC NET December 2025 Result Shortly at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Scorecard Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Law Universities

CLAT Third Allotment Postponed After Allahabad HC Orders Revision of UG Merit List; R. . .

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET December 2025 Results, Answer Key Declared; Over 1.76 Lakh Candidates Qualify

Serendipity 2026
Globsyn Business School

Serendipity 2026: Celebrating 25 Years of Experiential Learning and Future-Ready Lead. . .

Lakshimpat Singhania Academy Sports Meet
sports day

Schools celebrate sports, teamwork and student spirit

(From left) Yatharth Raj Gaurav, Debarnab Khan and Priyasha Das

Poll pulse: Bengal students speak up ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections

Readers engrossed in books at the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair, 2026.
Kolkata Book Fair 2026

Fair deal: Pages win over pixels at Kolkata Book Fair

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality