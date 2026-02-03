Gourmet Nite 2K26 at IHM Celebrates the City’s Culinary Journey from Calcutta to Kolkata

Summary The Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Taratala, Kolkata, successfully hosted Gourmet Nite 2K26 on January 30, 2026, reaffirming its legacy as Eastern India’s oldest and most celebrated food festival. Blending heritage, hospitality, and innovation, the iconic annual event brought together industry leaders, government officials, alumni, and food connoisseurs to celebrate Kolkata’s evolving culinary identity.

The Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Taratala, Kolkata, successfully hosted Gourmet Nite 2K26 on January 30, 2026, reaffirming its legacy as Eastern India’s oldest and most celebrated food festival. Blending heritage, hospitality, and innovation, the iconic annual event brought together industry leaders, government officials, alumni, and food connoisseurs to celebrate Kolkata’s evolving culinary identity through a meticulously curated gastronomic experience.

Since its inception in 1989, Gourmet Nite has stood as a flagship showcase of IHM Taratala’s academic excellence, student creativity, and professional discipline, while also serving as a vital interface between hospitality education and the industry. The 2026 edition embraced the evocative theme “Calcutta to Kolkata,” offering a sensory journey that traced the transformation of the city’s food culture from its colonial past to contemporary Bengali gastronomy.

A major highlight of the evening was the expansive thematic buffet featuring over 75 curated dishes, conceptualised as a gastronomic map of Kolkata and the wider culinary landscape of West Bengal. Rather than a static menu, the spread offered illustrative signature dishes representing diverse traditions, kitchens, and neighbourhoods that have shaped the city’s food heritage.

The starter and salad counters reflected Kolkata’s vibrant street culture and club legacy with favourites such as Fowl Cutlet, Kolkata-style Cocktail Fish Fry, Chingri Macher Chop, Alu Kabli, and the classic Club-style Chicken and Sausage Salad. Traditional accompaniments like Kasundi and house-made sauces enhanced the authenticity of flavours.

Colonial culinary influences were revisited at the Anglo-Indian section, where heritage dishes including Mulligatawny Soup, Country Captain Chicken, Railway Mutton Curry, Fish Orly, and Dual Flower Mornay evoked memories of old Calcutta’s clubs and railway kitchens.

Kolkata’s iconic Indo-Chinese legacy took centre stage at the Tangra and Tiretta Bazaar counter. Signature offerings such as Chicken Manchurian, Schezwan Fish – Kolkata Style, Tofu and Mushroom in Oyster Soya, and Heritage Hakka Noodles highlighted the city’s unique “Chinese by Kolkata” identity and its enduring fusion traditions.

Drawing inspiration from Bengal’s aristocratic and temple-side kitchens, the Thakurbari and Zamindari section featured historic and celebratory preparations including Lada Domba, Katla Tramfradu, Ranganir Paturi, and Bhetki Macher Tikli Pulao, reflecting the culinary richness of royal households and cultural centres.

From the Houses of Babus and Nawabs, guests were served comforting classics such as Kosha Mangsho, Jalpai Chicken, Aam Echor Tarkari, Radha Ballabhi, and Kolkata-style Mutton Biryani, forming the soulful heart of the dining experience.

The dessert section offered a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional sweets, blending European techniques with Bengali flavours. Highlights included Tiramisu Phirni, Chocolate Monte Carlo, Mihidana Parfait, Makha Sandesh Strudel, and an array of entremets, providing an indulgent finale to the culinary journey.

Adding cultural depth to the evening was a thoughtfully curated programme featuring a soulful musical performance by Ms. Senjuti Das, followed by dance and fashion presentations by IHM students. The performances visually narrated Kolkata’s essence, drawing inspiration from colonial architecture, trams, river ghats, bustling streets, and modern urban life.

The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Shri Abhishek Kumar Tiwari, IAS, Managing Director of the West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation Limited, Government of West Bengal, along with senior government officials, eminent hoteliers, general managers, executive chefs, industry leaders, alumni, and members of the media.

Honourable Principal Mr. Raja Sadhukhan expressed heartfelt appreciation to the dignitaries, sponsors, faculty, students, and staff whose collective efforts made Gourmet Nite 2K26 a memorable celebration of hospitality excellence, cultural pride, and culinary heritage.

With an impressive turnout and widespread acclaim from industry and patrons alike, Gourmet Nite 2K26 once again reaffirmed IHM Taratala Kolkata’s position as a premier institution in hospitality education and the proud custodian of one of Eastern India’s most enduring and iconic food festivals.