UGC NET 2025

UGC NET December 2025 Results, Answer Key Declared; Over 1.76 Lakh Candidates Qualify

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Feb 2026
12:25 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who appeared for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor eligibility, and PhD admissions can check their results on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The computer-based examination was conducted across multiple centres nationwide from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, with 7,35,592 candidates appearing for the test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the UGC NET December 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor eligibility, and PhD admissions can check their results on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The computer-based examination was conducted across multiple centres nationwide from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, with 7,35,592 candidates appearing for the test. Along with the results, NTA has also released the final answer key for 85 subjects, which was used to prepare the results.

According to official data, over 1.76 lakh candidates have qualified for JRF, Assistant Professor eligibility, and PhD admissions.

UGC NET December 2025: Key Statistics

  • Candidates registered: 9,93,702
  • Candidates appeared: 7,35,614
  • Qualified for JRF & Assistant Professor: 5,108
  • Qualified for Assistant Professor & PhD admission: 54,713
  • Qualified for PhD only: 1,17,058

Earlier, the NTA released the provisional answer key on January 14, 2026, and allowed candidates to raise objections until January 17 by paying a fee of ₹200 per question, which was refunded if the challenge was accepted.

UGC NET December Result 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the link for UGC NET December 2025 Result
  3. Log in using your application number, password, and security code
  4. View your scorecard in PDF format
  5. Download and save it for future reference
Last updated on 05 Feb 2026
12:26 PM
UGC NET 2025 NTA National Testing Agency Results out
