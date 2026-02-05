CLAT 2026

CLAT PG Third Allotment 2026 Announced for LLM Admissions; Cut-off Ranks Declared

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Feb 2026
14:20 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who participated in the CLAT PG counselling process can check their seat allotment status and cut-off ranks on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in
As per the official schedule, the CLAT PG fourth allotment list 2026 will be published on May 2

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the third allotment list for CLAT PG 2026, covering LLM programmes offered by 25 NLUs. Candidates who participated in the CLAT PG counselling process can check their seat allotment status and cut-off ranks on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the third round of counselling must pay the confirmation fee to the Consortium for freeze and float options and admission between February 5 and February 12 (up to 1 pm).

Those who have opted for the freeze option in the first, second or third allotment rounds are required to pay the remaining university fee by 5 pm on April 24, after adjustment of the confirmation and counselling fees already paid.

As per the official schedule, the CLAT PG fourth allotment list 2026 will be published on May 2.

Meanwhile, the Consortium has postponed the CLAT UG third allotment following directions from the Allahabad High Court to revise the undergraduate merit list and answer key to award marks for question number 9.

CLAT 2026 National Law Universities
