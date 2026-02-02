Gospel Home School Inaugurates Golden Jubilee Celebrating 50 Years of Excellence

Summary Gospel Home School, Rishra, formally inaugurated its Golden Jubilee Year (1976–2026) with a solemn and meaningful ceremony held on Monday evening at the school’s Champions Field. Marking five decades of dedicated service in education, the programme reflected the institution’s enduring commitment to values, holistic learning, and community building.

Gospel Home School, Rishra, formally inaugurated its Golden Jubilee Year (1976–2026) with a solemn and meaningful ceremony held on Monday evening at the school’s Champions Field. Marking five decades of dedicated service in education, the programme reflected the institution’s enduring commitment to values, holistic learning, and community building.

Gospel Home School

Gospel Home School

The inaugural ceremony began on a reverent note with a ceremonial processional hymn, “To God Be the Glory,” rendered by the school choir. This was followed by an invocation prayer led by the Reverend Ashok Andrews, President of The Gospel Home Society. The prayer paid tribute to the founding vision of the late Mr C. T. Samuel and acknowledged the continued guidance and contribution of the Co-Founder, Mrs Ammini Samuel, whose presence added emotional depth to the occasion.

Gospel Home School

A key highlight of the evening was the lighting of the Jubilee Lamp, symbolising the formal commencement of the Golden Jubilee celebrations. The lamp was lit by the Chief Guest, Mr Gerry Arathoon, Former Chief Executive and Secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), along with Mrs Ammini Samuel, members of the Managing Committee, the Director, and the Principal. This was followed by the unveiling of the Golden Jubilee emblem and flag, marking the beginning of a year-long celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme continued with scripture readings, hymns of thanksgiving, and intercessory prayers, creating a reflective and prayerful atmosphere. Special prayers were offered for the school’s teachers and staff, students, parents, alumni, and the larger community. A soulful rendition of “Bless the Lord, O My Soul (10,000 Reasons)” further enhanced the spiritual ambience of the evening.

Gospel Home School

Addressing the gathering, Director Mr Jibu Samuel reflected on the school’s journey over the past fifty years, highlighting its growth, resilience, and unwavering focus on education rooted in strong moral values. In his inaugural address, Chief Guest Mr Gerry Arathoon commended Gospel Home School for its consistent emphasis on holistic education and character building, noting its significant contribution to shaping responsible citizens. Principal Mr Lincoln J. Druart spoke on the responsibility of carrying forward the institution’s rich legacy while adapting to the evolving needs of education.

Gospel Home School

The ceremony concluded with a cultural presentation titled “Journey of 50 Years,” capturing the milestones and memories of the school’s remarkable journey. The evening drew to a close with a vote of thanks, the school song, and the National Anthem.

With the inauguration marking the beginning of its Golden Jubilee Year, Gospel Home School, Rishra, is set to host a series of academic, cultural, and community-oriented programmes throughout the year, celebrating its legacy while looking ahead to the future with renewed purpose.