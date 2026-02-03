Amity University

Amity University Kolkata to Host Global Workshop on Conscious Leadership on Feb 4

Amity University, Kolkata

Summary
Amity University Kolkata is set to host a significant international academic engagement on February 4, 2026, reinforcing its commitment to global thought leadership and holistic education. Organised by the International Relations & Collaboration Office, the upcoming programme will welcome Mr. Luis Miguel Gallardo, Founder and President of the World Happiness Foundation, USA, for a day of reflective dialogue and experiential learning focused on leadership, well-being, and purpose-driven education.

The visit marks an important step in Amity University Kolkata’s efforts to build globally relevant academic collaborations that extend beyond conventional classroom learning. Carefully curated to engage both faculty members and students, the programme aligns with contemporary global challenges by integrating reflection, emotional intelligence, and human-centric development into academic discourse.

A key highlight of the day will be an experiential faculty workshop on Conscious Leadership, designed to empower educators with practical tools for self-awareness, ethical decision-making, and purpose-driven leadership within academic institutions. The workshop will encourage faculty members to reimagine leadership as a collaborative and reflective practice, fostering environments that prioritise values, empathy, and positive collective impact alongside academic excellence.

For students, the programme will feature an immersive masterclass on Happytalism, a forward-looking philosophy that integrates happiness, sustainability, and human well-being into models of growth and success. The session aims to inspire students to rethink traditional markers of achievement by emphasising inner well-being, social responsibility, and purposeful living in both personal and professional journeys.

The upcoming international engagement reflects Amity University Kolkata’s broader educational vision—one that nurtures not only intellectual capabilities but also emotional resilience, ethical awareness, and global citizenship. The university has expressed sincere gratitude to its Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Dr. Ashok K. Srivastava, whose visionary leadership and continued encouragement have been instrumental in advancing international academic initiatives and positioning the institution as a hub for transformative learning experiences.

As anticipation builds for the February 4 programme, the workshop stands as a testament to Amity University Kolkata’s pursuit of education that harmoniously blends knowledge, values, and global perspectives, preparing both educators and students to lead with consciousness, compassion, and purpose in an evolving world.

Amity University Workshop
