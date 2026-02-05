Serendipity 2026: Celebrating 25 Years of Experiential Learning and Future-Ready Leadership

Summary Over the past 25 years, Globsyn Business School (GBS) has evolved into a future-ready management institution that looks beyond classrooms and curricula. Serendipity is a large-scale live project where students plan, execute, and manage every aspect of the event, from finance and marketing to operations, HR, logistics, and stakeholder engagement, mirroring real organisational ecosystems and decision-making environments.

Over the past 25 years, Globsyn Business School (GBS) has evolved into a future-ready management institution that looks beyond classrooms and curricula. With strong academic foundations and a constantly reimagined approach to industry-relevant learning, GBS has shaped value-driven managers through innovative pedagogy and holistic development, enabling its 4,000+ alumni to transition seamlessly into industry as competent and ethical leaders.

A key differentiator of the B-School is its Beyond Education philosophy, which emphasises experiential, immersive learning. Serendipity, its flagship initiative, is a large-scale live project where students plan, execute, and manage every aspect of the event, from finance and marketing to operations, HR, logistics, and stakeholder engagement, mirroring real organisational ecosystems and decision-making environments.

Serendipity derives its name from the idea of a “happy occurrence by chance,” a concept that resonates deeply with the student experience during the event. As GBS marks 25 years of legacy in postgraduate management education, Serendipity 2026 emerged as a defining celebration of everything the institution stands for. This flagship event not only showcased student talent and leadership but also served as a living embodiment of the institution’s enduring educational philosophy.

Reflecting on the enduring spirit of Serendipity, Bikram Dasgupta, Founder & Chairman, Globsyn Group, underscored its visionary significance in the GBS journey. He said, “Keeping the flame of Serendipity alive for 25 years is no small achievement. Conceived as one of our most transformative innovations, Serendipity was envisioned as the very lifeblood of experiential management education. Such was my belief in its power that I once felt it could itself evolve into a complete two-year management programme. Its continuity today reflects the enduring spirit of Globsyn Business School, a spirit that lives through Serendipity and the many verticals of learning Beyond Education that continue to shape leaders for tomorrow.”

This year, Serendipity was built around the theme ‘Ecoverse’, aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action. The theme highlighted sustainability as a strategic and ethical business imperative, encouraging students to explore the intersection of climate responsibility, leadership, and business strategy.

Rahul Dasgupta, Director & Trustee, Globsyn Business School, said, “Serendipity is where classroom education meets real-life execution. From governance and structure to communication and coordination, the event places students in environments that demand accountability, agility, and teamwork.”

A major highlight of Serendipity 2026 was Invictus, the intra-college sports competition that celebrated physical endurance, discipline, teamwork, and resilience through games like football, volleyball, badminton, chess, tug-of-war, pool, carrom, and women’s cricket. More than a sporting competition, Invictus reinforced the values of perseverance, collaboration, and mental strength, qualities essential for leadership in high-pressure environments.

Another highlight was Battle Royale, a multi-format inter-collegiate competition including the Globsyn Open Debate, Treasure Hunt, and Sell Your Product presentation, among others. With strong participation from management students nationwide, it provided a dynamic platform to apply classroom concepts, fostering competition, peer learning, and real-time problem-solving across diverse management domains.

While earlier segments showcased competence and competition, Social formed the emotional heart of Serendipity 2026. Music, dance, and theatre transformed the auditorium into a space of reflection and celebration. Day 2 unfolded as a soulful tribute, where students expressed heartfelt gratitude to their parents, faculty members, alumni, and officials who have shaped their management journeys.

In the year that celebrates 25 years of Globsyn Business School’s legacy, Serendipity 2026 symbolised the institution’s forward-looking vision, preparing future managers to lead responsibly, think sustainably, and act ethically in an increasingly complex world.

