Calicut University Result 2026 Declared for BCom, MA and Other Courses; Scorecard Details Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official website results.uoc.ac.in In addition, results have also been released for the Third Semester SDE (CDOE) CBCSS BCom and BBA Supplementary/Improvement Examinations (November 2025) for candidates admitted between 2020 and 2023

The University of Calicut has announced the Calicut University Result 2026 for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official website results.uoc.ac.in.

The results have been declared for multiple courses, including the Third Semester BCom Professional Supplementary/Improvement Examination (November 2025), BCom, BBA and BCom Honours Supplementary/Improvement Examination (November 2025), and Second Semester MA Sanskrit Language and Literature (General) and MA Sanskrit Sahithya (Special) (Distance) under the SDE CBCSS OTR Examination 9/2023 (2019 admission).

In addition, results have also been released for the Third Semester SDE (CDOE) CBCSS BCom and BBA Supplementary/Improvement Examinations (November 2025) for candidates admitted between 2020 and 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calicut University Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their results:

Visit the official website at results.uoc.ac.in Click on the Students link on the homepage Select the Exam option and then click on Result Choose the relevant course Enter the required login details and submit The result will be displayed on the screen Download and save the result for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the University of Calicut for the latest updates and further details related to results and examinations.