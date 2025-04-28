Saurabh Shukla Enthralls Students at The Heritage Academy's Media Mosaic 2025

Summary In an insightful session titled ‘Films and Beyond’, Shukla was joined by renowned filmmaker Judhajit Sarkar for an engaging conversation that captivated media students, faculty members, and film enthusiasts The auditorium buzzed with energy as Shukla shared rare anecdotes from his career, including his experience working in path-breaking films like Satya, Barfi!, Jolly LLB, PK, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai

The Heritage Academy, Kolkata, witnessed a spectacular evening of of cinematic brilliance as Saurabh Shukla, the celebrated actor, screenwriter, and film director, took center stage at the annual flagship event The Heritage Academy Film Festival being celebrated under Media Mosaic 2025, organized by the Department of Media Science, The Heritage Academy.

In an insightful session titled ‘Films and Beyond’, Shukla was joined by renowned filmmaker Judhajit Sarkar for an engaging conversation that captivated media students, faculty members, and film enthusiasts. The dialogue explored the dynamic evolution of storytelling in Indian cinema, the interplay between content and platforms, and the realities and challenges of today's entertainment industry.

Source: The Heritage Academy

The auditorium buzzed with energy as Shukla shared rare anecdotes from his career, including his experience working in path-breaking films like Satya, Barfi!, Jolly LLB, PK, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. He encouraged students to find their voice in a cluttered media space and emphasized the importance of authenticity, perseverance, and staying grounded in the craft.

The Heritage Academy Film Festival, now in its 8th edition, has firmly established itself as one of the most awaited media and communication festivals run by a reputed academic institution in Kolkata’s event calendar.

Each year, the department promises to bring together the brightest minds in journalism, filmmaking, public relations, advertising and digital media to come together and collaborate with peers on competitive events giving them a platform to build their skill sets and also to network and facilitate industry interactions.

This year, several colleges across Kolkata participated in the Film Festival, including Techno India, UEM, Heritage Institute of Technology, Heritage Law College, The Heritage College, The Bhawanipur Education Society, St Xavier's College, Asutosh College, Sister Nivedita University and many more.

The presence of eminent figures from diverse disciplines, like Saurabh Shukla, enhances the branding of the event and adds immense value to students’ academic industry exposure. Saurabh Shukla felicitated the winners of the various competitions in the event.

In her address, Dr Madhupa Bakshi, Dean of the Department of Media Science, The Heritage Academy, said, “Our main goal is to expose students to the world of cinema not just as an art form but as a powerful vehicle of thought, culture and change. Having Saurabh Shukla with us at our event was an honor. His insights and charisma inspired the students to explore more of cinema.”

"The Department of Media Science, The Heritage Academy has grown over the years and we have students who are working in the top notch media companies across the globe be it in content management, PR, media liasoning, films, photography, digital marketing and many more", said PK Agarwal CEO Heritage Group of Institutions, Kolkata.

The Department of Media Science at The Heritage Academy continues to uphold its reputation as a progressive hub for media education, known for fostering creativity, critical thinking, and real-time industry engagement. Through initiatives like Media Mosaic, the department bridges academic theory with hands-on experience, making its graduates industry-ready.

The Heritage Academy, a premier educational institution in Kolkata, is dedicated to nurturing future-ready professionals across disciplines. With its strong academic foundation and collaborative ecosystem, the college consistently strives to elevate the standards of higher education in India.