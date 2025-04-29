RCCIIT

RCC Institute of Information Technology Organises 3rd Edition of Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025

Posted on 29 Apr 2025
RCCIIT

Summary
Smart Bengal Hackathon (SBH)-2025 aims to foster a culture of product innovation and real-life problem-solving skills among the engineering and school students
The SBH-2025 will be organized by the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) of RCCIIT in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) & SWC of RCCIIT

A state-level Hackathon competition, Smart Bengal Hackathon (SBH)-2025, will be organized by the RCC Institute of Information Technology (RCCIIT) for the 3rd time on 30th April for the School level students, Class VIII to Class XII designated as SBH-Junior and 2nd & 3rd May for the college level Science & Engineering students designated as SBH-Senior.

RCC Institute of Information Technology is one of the oldest and premier engineering colleges in West Bengal, governed & run by the not-for-profit autonomous Society of Department of Higher Education, Govt. of West Bengal. The SBH-2025 will be organized by the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) of RCCIIT in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) & SWC of RCCIIT. The event has received major financial support from the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), Govt. of India and the Dept. of IT & Electronics, Govt. of West Bengal.

Smart Bengal Hackathon, is set to be a prestigious mega event. This state-level Hackathon aims to foster a culture of product innovation and real-life problem-solving skills among the engineering and school students. It aims to ignite creativity and inspire innovative solutions among the students. In SBH, the young participants are dealing with modern useful technologies that also aim to bridge the gap between current industrial needs and the institute curriculum. This 3rd edition of SBH has also given major emphasis on AI based innovative models. The outcome of the brainstorming in SBH furnishes entrepreneurial skills to the students which on further encouragement can be of immense societal benefits.

Over 3500 student competitors belonging to 830 teams from the reputable Science & Engineering Colleges, Universities and Schools within and outside West Bengal are registered to participate. The students of selected teams will present their project in the Grand final round which will be held on 30th April, 2nd & 3rd May, 2025 in RCCIIT Campus. Around 83 selected teams from various schools will compete on April 30th, while on May 2nd & 3rd, 80 teams from different colleges and universities will compete through showcasing their innovative solutions of the industry oriented & real life problem statements. Besides awards to the winning teams, the SBH offers internship opportunities in reputed industries and also supports entrepreneurship, IPR and product development for the best innovative teams.

The SBH-2025 is also technically supported by the different reputed industries and professional bodies including the Entiovi Technologies, Syscentric Technologies, WebSoft-IOT, INTEL Corporation, IETE, IEEE-COMSOC, CSI, IEEE-EDS, IEEE-CIS, ACM Chapter, RSI Chapter and others.

The Edugraph has been associated with the event as a Digital Media Partner, amplifying its reach and coverage. Additionally, Friends FM has been appointed as the exclusive Radio Partner, ensuring widespread promotion and engagement of this event.

RCCIIT Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025
