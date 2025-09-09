UEM Kolkata

UEM Kolkata All Set to Host Jigisha 4.0, a Three-Day Festival of Quizzing Brilliance

Posted on 09 Sep 2025
UEM Kolkata

Kolkata is gearing up for an intellectual extravaganza as the University of Engineering and Management (UEM), Kolkata, prepares to host the fourth edition of its annual quiz festival, Jigisha 4.0.
Kolkata is gearing up for an intellectual extravaganza as the University of Engineering and Management (UEM), Kolkata, prepares to host the fourth edition of its annual quiz festival, Jigisha 4.0. Organised by Pragya, the official quiz club of UEM, the festival will take place from September 12 to 14, 2025, at the UEM campus in New Town, near Karigari Bhawan. With its unique blend of competitive zeal and fun, Jigisha has firmly established itself as one of Eastern India’s most awaited quizzing events.

This year’s edition promises to bring together bright quiz enthusiasts from schools, colleges, and open circuits across India, making it a melting pot of talent and curiosity. Designed to engage both seasoned quizzers and first-time participants, Jigisha 4.0 offers a diverse line-up that balances tradition with innovation, ensuring three days of stimulating contests and lively interactions.

The event schedule is packed with excitement, beginning with the Friday Night Blockbuster Online MELA Quiz on 12th September. The second day will see back-to-back competitions, including Q-রুক্ষেত্র: U-25 Written Bangaliyana Quiz, Hit the Homerun: U-25 Sports Quiz, and Convergence: U-25 Biz-Tech Quiz. On 14th September, the action continues with Fandomania: U-25 Fandom and Pop-Culture Quiz, leading up to the grand finale, the Pragya Sixth Sense Open General Flagship Quiz.

One of the biggest attractions of Jigisha 4.0 is its completely free registration, allowing open access to participants from all backgrounds. With topics spanning music, literature, sports, technology, business, and fandom, the festival ensures that every participant finds a category suited to their passion and expertise.

At the heart of Jigisha 4.0 are its renowned quizmasters, comprising current and former members of Pragya, who bring years of expertise and engaging quiz styles to the table. Their thoughtfully curated rounds promise not just fact-based questions but also challenges that test analytical skills, lateral thinking, and quick decision-making.

The festival further stands out with its attractive prize pool, certificates, and exclusive merchandise for winners and participants. These rewards not only recognise knowledge but also celebrate creativity and the spirit of quizzing. For students and professionals alike, Jigisha 4.0 offers an unparalleled opportunity to shine in front of an enthusiastic audience.

Inclusivity and accessibility remain at the core of the event’s ethos. With its central location in New Town, Kolkata, well connected to the city, Jigisha ensures that quizzing is not limited to a select few but is open to anyone passionate about knowledge and competition. This spirit has helped the festival grow stronger with each edition since its inception.

As the countdown begins, excitement is already building for Jigisha 4.0. With an organising committee working tirelessly to deliver a flawless experience, the festival promises to surpass the success of its earlier editions. From September 12 to 14, 2025, UEM Kolkata will transform into a vibrant hub of knowledge, wit, and camaraderie, celebrating the timeless joy of quizzing.

UEM Kolkata University of Engineering & Management (UEM)
