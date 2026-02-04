WB HS 2026

WB HS 2026: WBCHSE to Reopen Enrolment Portal from Feb 5; Check Eligibility and Deadline

Posted on 04 Feb 2026
10:03 AM

Summary
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the reopening of the enrolment portal for the WB Higher Secondary (HS) 2026 board examinations and Semester examinations. The decision has been taken following repeated requests from school authorities and parents of students who were unable to complete the enrolment process within the earlier deadline.

According to the council, the enrolment portal will be reopened for a short, final window to allow schools to complete the necessary formalities for eligible students. The revised enrolment window will begin on February 5, 2026, and will remain open until February 7, 2026. During this three-day period, schools must upload, verify and finalise the enrollment details of candidates and submit the applicable fees.

WBCHSE has specified that a fee of ₹2,000 per candidate will be charged for enrolment submissions made during the reopened window. Schools are required to ensure that all details are accurately filled and confirmed within the stipulated timeframe to avoid any issues later.

The reopened enrolment facility is applicable to multiple categories of students. These include candidates appearing for Semester IV examinations, students eligible for Semester III supplementary examinations, and Higher Secondary 2026 candidates under Regular, Continuing Candidate (CC) and Special categories, including those following the old system. The move is aimed at ensuring that no eligible student is deprived of the opportunity to appear for the board or semester examinations due to missed enrolment deadlines.

WBCHSE has strongly advised school authorities to complete the enrolment process within the specified dates, stating that no further extensions or late requests will be considered after February 7, 2026. Completion of enrol ment is mandatory for students to be considered eligible for the HS 2026 board examination and the relevant semester exams.

Students and school officials have been urged to coordinate promptly and complete all formalities during this final window to avoid missing the examination opportunity. The council has reiterated that this reopening is a one-time measure taken in the interest of students.

Read the official notice here.

