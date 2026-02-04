UP Police constable exam

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Exam Dates Announced; Check Vacancy and Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Feb 2026
09:35 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially announced the examination schedule for the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026.
Candidates are advised to regularly check official UPPRPB notifications for further updates related to admit cards, exam centres, and other important instructions.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially announced the examination schedule for the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026. As per the notification, the written examination for various constable-level posts will be conducted from June 8 to June 10, 2026, in two shifts each day at designated examination centres across the state.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 32,679 vacancies through an offline, paper-based test. The vacancies span multiple categories, including Constable Civil Police, Constable PAC, Armed Police Constable, Constable in the Special Security Force, Female Constable for Women Battalions, Jail Warder (Male), and other related posts under the Uttar Pradesh Police Department.

According to the UPPRPB, the selection process for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 will be conducted in multiple stages. Candidates will first have to qualify in the written examination, followed by document verification. Shortlisted candidates will then be required to appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as part of the final selection procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of the examination pattern, the written test will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 300 marks. The question paper will include sections on General Hindi, General Knowledge, Numerical and Mental Ability, and Logical Reasoning. The duration of the examination will be 150 minutes, and the test will include negative marking for incorrect answers.

Candidates are advised to regularly check official UPPRPB notifications for further updates related to admit cards, exam centres, and other important instructions as the examination dates approach.

Last updated on 04 Feb 2026
09:35 AM
UP Police constable exam Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board Exam dates
Similar stories
Board Exam 2026

BSE Odisha Releases Class 10 (HSC) Admit Card 2026 for Board Exams; Know Details Insi. . .

NEET PG

KEA Postpones Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Option Entry Following MCC Schedule Revi. . .

NEET counselling

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Deadline Extended by CEE; Know Details Here

MCC

NEET PG Round 3 Allotment Results Out Amid Seat Additions, Cut-Off Reduction; Details. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Board Exam 2026

BSE Odisha Releases Class 10 (HSC) Admit Card 2026 for Board Exams; Know Details Insi. . .

NEET PG

KEA Postpones Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Option Entry Following MCC Schedule Revi. . .

NEET counselling

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Deadline Extended by CEE; Know Details Here

MCC

NEET PG Round 3 Allotment Results Out Amid Seat Additions, Cut-Off Reduction; Details. . .

NEET PG

JKBOPEE to Hold Only Round 3 of JK NEET PG Counselling 2025; Mop-Up Round Deferred

NTA

NTA Declares SWAYAM July 2025 Results for CBT and PBT Exams; 82.21% Attendance Record. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality