UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Exam Dates Announced; Check Vacancy and Schedule

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially announced the examination schedule for the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026. Candidates are advised to regularly check official UPPRPB notifications for further updates related to admit cards, exam centres, and other important instructions.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially announced the examination schedule for the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026. As per the notification, the written examination for various constable-level posts will be conducted from June 8 to June 10, 2026, in two shifts each day at designated examination centres across the state.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 32,679 vacancies through an offline, paper-based test. The vacancies span multiple categories, including Constable Civil Police, Constable PAC, Armed Police Constable, Constable in the Special Security Force, Female Constable for Women Battalions, Jail Warder (Male), and other related posts under the Uttar Pradesh Police Department.

According to the UPPRPB, the selection process for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 will be conducted in multiple stages. Candidates will first have to qualify in the written examination, followed by document verification. Shortlisted candidates will then be required to appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as part of the final selection procedure.

In terms of the examination pattern, the written test will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 300 marks. The question paper will include sections on General Hindi, General Knowledge, Numerical and Mental Ability, and Logical Reasoning. The duration of the examination will be 150 minutes, and the test will include negative marking for incorrect answers.

Candidates are advised to regularly check official UPPRPB notifications for further updates related to admit cards, exam centres, and other important instructions as the examination dates approach.