Board Exam 2026

BSE Odisha Releases Class 10 (HSC) Admit Card 2026 for Board Exams; Know Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Feb 2026
19:53 PM

File Image

Summary
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has issued the admit cards for the Odisha Class 10 (High School Certificate) examinations 2026 today. School authorities can download the admit cards from the official website bseodisha.nic.in.

The BSE Odisha Class 10 admit cards can be accessed only by schools using their school code and password. Students will not be able to download the admit cards online and are required to collect them from their respective schools.

As per the official schedule, the Odisha Class 10 board examinations 2026 will be conducted from February 19 to March 2. The examinations will be held in a single shift from 9 am to 11 am.

Odisha Class 10 Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website: bseodisha.ac.in
  • Click on the ‘BSE Odisha Admit Card 2026’ link under the Latest News section
  • Log in using the school code and password
  • The admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference

Schools have been advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit cards before distributing them to students.

