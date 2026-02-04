HSBTE

HSBTE May–June 2025 Rechecking Results Out for Diploma Students: Revised Scorecards Released

Posted on 04 Feb 2026
Summary
The Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has announced the rechecking results for the May–June 2025 diploma examinations.
The updated results are applicable to students enrolled in diploma-level programmes affiliated with the board who had applied for rechecking after the declaration of the summer semester results.

The Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has announced the rechecking results for the May–June 2025 diploma examinations. The updated results are applicable to students enrolled in diploma-level programmes affiliated with the board who had applied for rechecking after the declaration of the summer semester results. Eligible candidates can now access and download their revised scorecards by entering their roll number on the official website, hsbte.org.in.

The rechecking results cover examinations conducted for even-semester regular and reappear students during the May–June 2025 session. These results reflect changes in marks, wherever applicable, following the verification of evaluated answer scripts.

The original HSBTE diploma results for the May–June 2025 examinations were declared on July 14, 2025, for the academic session 2024–25. After the announcement, students who were not satisfied with their scores submitted applications for rechecking. Based on this process, the board has now released the revised results, incorporating corrections identified during the scrutiny of answer books.

Students are advised to download their updated HSBTE rechecking result and keep a copy for future academic and official use. The result can be accessed online without any additional authentication requirements beyond the roll number.

To check and download the HSBTE May–June 2025 rechecking result, candidates need to visit the official website of the Haryana State Board of Technical Education. On the homepage, they must click on the “Examinations” option, select the “Result” link from the drop-down menu, and choose the option titled “May–June 2025 (Except Pharmacy).” After entering the roll number in the login window, the revised result will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded.

The rechecking result includes important personal and academic information such as the student’s name, father’s name, course name, semester, subject names and codes, marks obtained after rechecking, maximum marks and the pass or fail status. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard.

In case of any discrepancies in the rechecking result, students should contact their respective institutions for further guidance, as the board has not announced any separate offline mechanism for corrections or verification. Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official HSBTE website for any additional updates or notifications related to diploma examinations.

