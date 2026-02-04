CUET UG 2026 Extended Registration Window Closes Today - Steps, Fees and Edit Updates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the application process for CUET UG 2026 today, February 4. Candidates who wish to apply for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergradute [CUET(UG)] - 2026 can do so through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the application process for CUET UG 2026 today, February 4. Candidates who wish to apply for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergradute [CUET(UG)] - 2026 can do so through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Initially, the last date was set for January 30; however, after receiving multiple extension requests from candidates, NTA revised it until today.

CUET UG 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website.

Click on the registration link on the homepage.

Complete registration to obtain login credentials.

Log in to fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of the application fee,

Check and submit the form.

Candidates will have the option to choose upto a maximum of five subjects, including languages and the general aptitude test.

Application Fees

General (UR) - ₹1000 (upto 3 subjects) and ₹400 (each additional subject)

OBC)- (NCL)/EWS - ₹900 (upto 3 subjects) and ₹375 (each additional subject)

SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third gender - ₹800 (upto 3 subjects) and ₹350 (each additional subject)

Centres outside India - ₹4500 (upto 3 subjects) and ₹1800 (each additional subject)

The application fees will be calculated based on the number of subjects the candidates choose.

According to the revised schedule, the window for payment of the application fee will remain open until February 7. The NTA has also informed that candidates who have already registered will be given an opportunity to make corrections to their application details. The application correction facility will be available from February 9 to February 11, allowing applicants to edit their submitted forms as per the prescribed guidelines.