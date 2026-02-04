CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026 Extended Registration Window Closes Today - Steps, Fees and Edit Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Feb 2026
11:01 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the application process for CUET UG 2026 today, February 4.
Candidates who wish to apply for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergradute [CUET(UG)] - 2026 can do so through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the application process for CUET UG 2026 today, February 4. Candidates who wish to apply for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergradute [CUET(UG)] - 2026 can do so through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Initially, the last date was set for January 30; however, after receiving multiple extension requests from candidates, NTA revised it until today.

CUET UG 2026: Steps to Apply

  • Visit the official website.
  • Click on the registration link on the homepage.
  • Complete registration to obtain login credentials.
  • Log in to fill out the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of the application fee,
  • Check and submit the form.
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates will have the option to choose upto a maximum of five subjects, including languages and the general aptitude test.

Application Fees

  • General (UR) - ₹1000 (upto 3 subjects) and ₹400 (each additional subject)
  • OBC)- (NCL)/EWS - ₹900 (upto 3 subjects) and ₹375 (each additional subject)
  • SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third gender - ₹800 (upto 3 subjects) and ₹350 (each additional subject)
  • Centres outside India - ₹4500 (upto 3 subjects) and ₹1800 (each additional subject)

The application fees will be calculated based on the number of subjects the candidates choose.

According to the revised schedule, the window for payment of the application fee will remain open until February 7. The NTA has also informed that candidates who have already registered will be given an opportunity to make corrections to their application details. The application correction facility will be available from February 9 to February 11, allowing applicants to edit their submitted forms as per the prescribed guidelines.

Last updated on 04 Feb 2026
11:02 AM
CUET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Registration Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate
Similar stories
HSBTE

HSBTE May–June 2025 Rechecking Results Out for Diploma Students: Revised Scorecards. . .

WB HS 2026

WB HS 2026: WBCHSE to Reopen Enrolment Portal from Feb 5; Check Eligibility and Deadl. . .

UP Police constable exam

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Exam Dates Announced; Check Vacancy and Schedule

Board Exam 2026

BSE Odisha Releases Class 10 (HSC) Admit Card 2026 for Board Exams; Know Details Insi. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
HSBTE

HSBTE May–June 2025 Rechecking Results Out for Diploma Students: Revised Scorecards. . .

WB HS 2026

WB HS 2026: WBCHSE to Reopen Enrolment Portal from Feb 5; Check Eligibility and Deadl. . .

UP Police constable exam

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Exam Dates Announced; Check Vacancy and Schedule

Board Exam 2026

BSE Odisha Releases Class 10 (HSC) Admit Card 2026 for Board Exams; Know Details Insi. . .

NEET PG

KEA Postpones Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Option Entry Following MCC Schedule Revi. . .

NEET counselling

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Deadline Extended by CEE; Know Details Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality