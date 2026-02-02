Ashok Hall Girls’ School Hosts Its First-Ever TEDx, Amplifying Ideas and Student Voices

Summary Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School etched a new milestone in its academic and cultural journey by successfully hosting its first-ever TEDx event, TEDxAHGHSS. The landmark initiative created an inspiring platform for the exchange of ideas, experiences, and perspectives.

Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School etched a new milestone in its academic and cultural journey by successfully hosting its first-ever TEDx event, TEDxAHGHSS, on January 21, 2026. The landmark initiative created an inspiring platform for the exchange of ideas, experiences, and perspectives, celebrating thought leadership while placing student voices firmly at the centre of dialogue.

The inaugural TEDx event featured a series of compelling talks by distinguished speakers drawn from diverse backgrounds. Indian Navy veteran and motivational speaker Captain Amit Sanyal delivered a powerful address titled “The Saga of Missile Boats – Overcoming Challenges and Breaking Records.” Drawing from his experiences during the Kargil War, IPKF operations in Sri Lanka, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Captain Sanyal spoke about resilience, leadership, and the enduring spirit of service beyond uniform, leaving a strong impact on young listeners.

Glimpses from the event. AHGHSS

Adding an academic and artistic dimension to the programme, Ms Ranjana Sarkar, an alumna of Ashok Hall and a research scholar at the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences, Calcutta, spoke on “Listening to What Moves You.” Reflecting on her scholarly journey and her deep bond with music, she encouraged students to pursue their passions with sincerity, discipline, and authenticity.

A highlight of the event was the presence of a student speaker, Srija Banerjee from Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School. Her talk, “Imperfection – The Courage to Be Human,” struck a chord with peers as she shared honest reflections on self-acceptance, resilience, and growth, inspiring students through both her words and achievements.

The event concluded on an energetic note with an engaging session by renowned radio personality Mr. Jimmy Tangree. With his mantra, “Life is never easy—it’s how easy you make it,” he motivated the audience to approach challenges with positivity, adaptability, and confidence.

The compelling talks by distinguished speakers left a strong impact on young listeners. AHGHSS

Meticulously organised by the school, TEDxAHGHSS reflected strong teamwork, effective student leadership, and Ashok Hall’s commitment to holistic education. The audience comprised students from Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School, along with participants from Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar and G.D. Birla Centre for Education, adding diversity and vibrancy to the discussions.

Sharing her thoughts, Ms. Ambica Mehra, Officiating Principal, Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School, remarked that the event marked a proud moment for the institution. She highlighted that students were stepping forward not only as learners but also as speakers, expressing hope that the experience would ignite curiosity, innovation, and a spirit of lifelong learning.

Captain Amit Sanyal appreciated the initiative, noting that Armed Forces veterans continue to contribute to nation-building even after retirement and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to share the stage with a student and an alumna. Mr. Jimmy Tangree also lauded the event’s professional coordination, hospitality, and overall execution.

Students across schools echoed similar sentiments. Anushka Gupta from Ashok Hall described the event as deeply inspiring and confidence-building, while Anhita Ghosh from Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar said the talks encouraged students to follow their passions and break stereotypes. Shagun Ghosh from G.D. Birla Centre for Education reflected on the powerful messages of leadership, courage, imperfection, and self-worth that left a lasting impression.

The successful conclusion of TEDxAHGHSS marked a proud beginning for Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School in fostering dialogue, inspiration, and independent thinking, leaving the audience motivated to embrace new ideas, personal growth, and purposeful leadership.