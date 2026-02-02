Ashok Hall Girls Higher Secondary School

Ashok Hall Girls’ School Hosts Its First-Ever TEDx, Amplifying Ideas and Student Voices

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Feb 2026
13:41 PM

AHGHSS

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School etched a new milestone in its academic and cultural journey by successfully hosting its first-ever TEDx event, TEDxAHGHSS.
The landmark initiative created an inspiring platform for the exchange of ideas, experiences, and perspectives.

Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School etched a new milestone in its academic and cultural journey by successfully hosting its first-ever TEDx event, TEDxAHGHSS, on January 21, 2026. The landmark initiative created an inspiring platform for the exchange of ideas, experiences, and perspectives, celebrating thought leadership while placing student voices firmly at the centre of dialogue.

The inaugural TEDx event featured a series of compelling talks by distinguished speakers drawn from diverse backgrounds. Indian Navy veteran and motivational speaker Captain Amit Sanyal delivered a powerful address titled “The Saga of Missile Boats – Overcoming Challenges and Breaking Records.” Drawing from his experiences during the Kargil War, IPKF operations in Sri Lanka, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Captain Sanyal spoke about resilience, leadership, and the enduring spirit of service beyond uniform, leaving a strong impact on young listeners.

Glimpses from the event.

Glimpses from the event. AHGHSS

Adding an academic and artistic dimension to the programme, Ms Ranjana Sarkar, an alumna of Ashok Hall and a research scholar at the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences, Calcutta, spoke on “Listening to What Moves You.” Reflecting on her scholarly journey and her deep bond with music, she encouraged students to pursue their passions with sincerity, discipline, and authenticity.

ADVERTISEMENT

A highlight of the event was the presence of a student speaker, Srija Banerjee from Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School. Her talk, “Imperfection – The Courage to Be Human,” struck a chord with peers as she shared honest reflections on self-acceptance, resilience, and growth, inspiring students through both her words and achievements.

The event concluded on an energetic note with an engaging session by renowned radio personality Mr. Jimmy Tangree. With his mantra, “Life is never easy—it’s how easy you make it,” he motivated the audience to approach challenges with positivity, adaptability, and confidence.

The compelling talks by distinguished speakers left a strong impact on young listeners.

The compelling talks by distinguished speakers left a strong impact on young listeners. AHGHSS

Meticulously organised by the school, TEDxAHGHSS reflected strong teamwork, effective student leadership, and Ashok Hall’s commitment to holistic education. The audience comprised students from Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School, along with participants from Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar and G.D. Birla Centre for Education, adding diversity and vibrancy to the discussions.

Sharing her thoughts, Ms. Ambica Mehra, Officiating Principal, Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School, remarked that the event marked a proud moment for the institution. She highlighted that students were stepping forward not only as learners but also as speakers, expressing hope that the experience would ignite curiosity, innovation, and a spirit of lifelong learning.

Captain Amit Sanyal appreciated the initiative, noting that Armed Forces veterans continue to contribute to nation-building even after retirement and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to share the stage with a student and an alumna. Mr. Jimmy Tangree also lauded the event’s professional coordination, hospitality, and overall execution.

Students across schools echoed similar sentiments. Anushka Gupta from Ashok Hall described the event as deeply inspiring and confidence-building, while Anhita Ghosh from Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar said the talks encouraged students to follow their passions and break stereotypes. Shagun Ghosh from G.D. Birla Centre for Education reflected on the powerful messages of leadership, courage, imperfection, and self-worth that left a lasting impression.

The successful conclusion of TEDxAHGHSS marked a proud beginning for Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School in fostering dialogue, inspiration, and independent thinking, leaving the audience motivated to embrace new ideas, personal growth, and purposeful leadership.

Last updated on 02 Feb 2026
13:42 PM
Ashok Hall Girls Higher Secondary School TEDx
Similar stories
Bhawanipur Education Society College

Bhawanipur Education Society College Hosts International Conference on Emerging Trend. . .

IKSFF

Adamas University Partners with the 6th International Kolkata Short Film Festival 202. . .

Amity University

TEDxAmity University Noida Sparks Dialogue on Ethics, Innovation and Nation Building

DPS Ruby Park

Exuberanza 2026 Lights Up DPS Ruby Park with Creativity, Camaraderie and Compassion

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IGNOU

IGNOU January 2026 Re-registration Deadline Extended Again: Check New Last Date

Haryana Staff Selection Commission

HSSC Recruitment 2026: Vacancies Increased for Steno Posts; 193 New Posts Added

Class 12

Telangana Intermediate Practical Exams 2026: Dates, Shifts and Centres Announced

AFCAT 2026

AFCAT 1 Answer Key 2026 Released at afcat.edcil.co.in - Download Link and Objection S. . .

Jammu and Kashmir government

JKBOSE Class 11 Winter Zone Results Released for Oct–Nov 2025 Session; 83.27% Stude. . .

WBBSE

West Bengal Madhyamik 2026 Exam Begins Today; Over 9.7 Lakh Students Appear

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality