KEA Postpones Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Option Entry Following MCC Schedule Revision

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the option entry window for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 3 counselling from February 2 to February 5, following a revision in the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling schedule by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

As per the revised KEA schedule, eligible candidates can enter fresh options on the official portal cetonline.karnataka.gov.in from 11 am on February 5 till 8 pm on February 9. The authority clarified that options filled in previous rounds will not be considered for Round 3.

The provisional seat allotment results for Karnataka NEET PG Round 3 will be published on February 9 after 5 pm, while the final seat allotment will be announced on February 10 after 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the MCC will release the NEET PG Round 3 seat allotment results for AIQ seats on its official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates allotted seats will be required to pay the prescribed fee and download the admission order between February 11 and February 13. The last date to report to the allotted colleges is also February 13.

Karnataka NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Schedule 2025

Option entry by eligible candidates: From 11 am on February 5 to 8 pm on February 9

Publication of provisional seat allotment results: February 9 (after 5 pm)

Publication of final seat allotment results: February 10 (after 1 pm)

Payment of fees and downloading of admission order: February 11 to February 13

Last date for reporting to colleges: February 13 by 5:30 pm (with one set of Xerox copies of all documents)