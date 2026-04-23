Praxis Hosts EDGE 2026, Startup Pitch Event Blending Research and Entrepreneurship

Summary Praxis Business School successfully hosted a landmark academic and entrepreneurial event on April 18, 2026. The event brought together two complementary platforms—the EDGE Conference and a Start-up Clinic and Pitch Competition.

Praxis Business School successfully hosted a landmark academic and entrepreneurial event on April 18, 2026, at the STPI campus in Salt Lake, Sector V, Kolkata. The event brought together two complementary platforms—the EDGE Conference and a Start-up Clinic and Pitch Competition—creating a dynamic interface between academic research and real-world industry practice.

The EDGE Conference, themed “Reimagining Management in the Digital Era,” served as a forum for scholars and industry professionals to explore emerging challenges and opportunities in management. The event commenced with an inaugural address by Prithwis Mukherjee, who underscored the importance of adaptive and technology-driven approaches in modern management education.

The conference featured keynote sessions by Alok Kumar Rai and Abheek Barua, who shared insights into the evolving intersections of digital transformation, economic systems, and managerial decision-making in a rapidly changing global landscape.

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With participation from over 50 delegates, the conference included rigorous paper presentations across diverse domains such as Marketing, Finance, Artificial Intelligence, Economics and ESG, and Human Resources. The academic excellence and originality of research were recognised through a Best Paper Award carrying a prize of ₹10,000.

The competition concluded with the recognition of the top teams for their innovative solutions and execution strategies. Praxis Business School

The second half of the event transitioned into a high-energy Start-up Clinic and Pitch Competition, organised to support emerging entrepreneurs. The session began with a panel discussion featuring industry experts, who shared practical insights on innovation, scaling ventures, and navigating entrepreneurial challenges.

Start-up teams then presented their business ideas before a panel of judges, showcasing creativity, feasibility, and growth potential. The competition concluded with the recognition of the top three teams for their innovative solutions and execution strategies.

The initiative was supported by State Bank of India and UCO Bank, highlighting strong collaboration between academia and industry stakeholders.

The event stood out for its seamless integration of theoretical insights with practical application, reinforcing Praxis Business School’s commitment to nurturing innovation, research excellence, and entrepreneurial thinking. By bringing together students, researchers, and professionals on a common platform, the institution continues to strengthen its focus on industry-relevant and future-ready management education.