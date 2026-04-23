Karnataka SSLC 10th Result Calculator: Know Your Percentage Here; Three Students Score 100%

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can now access their results through the official website by entering their registration number and date of birth Announcing the results, Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that three students have achieved a perfect score of 625 out of 625

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result 2026, bringing relief and excitement to thousands of students across the state.

Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can now access their results through the official website by entering their registration number and date of birth. The digital marksheet provides detailed information, including subject-wise marks, total score, and pass/fail status.

Announcing the results, Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that three students have achieved a perfect score of 625 out of 625, highlighting the high level of performance this year. He also acknowledged the efforts of teachers and confirmed that students have been sent direct result links via SMS for easy access.

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Karnataka SSLC 2026 Grading System:

A+: 90–100%

A: 80–89%

B+: 70–79%

B: 60–69%

C+: 50–59%

C: 35–49%

The board issues both marks and grades, and students should note that percentages are calculated using actual marks, not grade points.

Karnataka SSLC 2026 Percentage Calculator

To determine percentage:

Percentage = (Total Marks Obtained ÷ Maximum Marks) × 100

Students need to add marks from all subjects, divide by the total maximum marks, and multiply the result by 100.