Karnataka schools

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result Calculator: Know Your Percentage Here; Three Students Score 100%

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Apr 2026
13:05 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can now access their results through the official website by entering their registration number and date of birth
Announcing the results, Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that three students have achieved a perfect score of 625 out of 625

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result 2026, bringing relief and excitement to thousands of students across the state.

Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can now access their results through the official website by entering their registration number and date of birth. The digital marksheet provides detailed information, including subject-wise marks, total score, and pass/fail status.

Announcing the results, Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that three students have achieved a perfect score of 625 out of 625, highlighting the high level of performance this year. He also acknowledged the efforts of teachers and confirmed that students have been sent direct result links via SMS for easy access.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka SSLC 2026 Grading System:

  • A+: 90–100%
  • A: 80–89%
  • B+: 70–79%
  • B: 60–69%
  • C+: 50–59%
  • C: 35–49%

The board issues both marks and grades, and students should note that percentages are calculated using actual marks, not grade points.

Karnataka SSLC 2026 Percentage Calculator

To determine percentage:

Percentage = (Total Marks Obtained ÷ Maximum Marks) × 100

Students need to add marks from all subjects, divide by the total maximum marks, and multiply the result by 100.

Last updated on 23 Apr 2026
13:08 PM
Karnataka schools Karnataka SSLC Toppers list Results out
Similar stories
Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Sees Record 94.1% Pass! Third Exam Scrapped, Pattern Revis. . .

Uttar Pradesh government

UP Board Class 10th Result to be Out at 4 PM; How to Download Marksheet from Digilock. . .

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE)

MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Declared, No Merit List: Download Link and Re-evaluation Info H. . .

Uttar Pradesh

UP Board Class 12th Result 2026 Out Today at 4 PM; Over 24 Lakh Students Await Scores

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Sees Record 94.1% Pass! Third Exam Scrapped, Pattern Revis. . .

Uttar Pradesh government

UP Board Class 10th Result to be Out at 4 PM; How to Download Marksheet from Digilock. . .

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE)

MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Declared, No Merit List: Download Link and Re-evaluation Info H. . .

Uttar Pradesh

UP Board Class 12th Result 2026 Out Today at 4 PM; Over 24 Lakh Students Await Scores

Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Announced, Pass Percentage Rises! Link and Qualifying Deta. . .

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)

TS EAMCET Admit Card 2026 Released for Agriculture, Pharmacy Exams; Download Link Her. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality