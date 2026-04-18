The Heritage School Hosts Counsellors’ Conclave “MindSpace 360” to Strengthen Well-being in Education

Summary The conclave witnessed participation from Principals, Counsellors, and Teachers representing 30 schools across Kolkata The programme commenced with a welcome address by the Principal, followed by opening remarks by Mr. Jaydeep Chitlangia, Trustee and Member of the Managing Committee, who underscored the growing importance of prioritising mental well-being within schools

The Heritage School successfully hosted the Counsellors’ Conclave – “MindSpace 360” on April 11, 2026, bringing together leading educators, counsellors, and mental health professionals to deliberate on building emotionally resilient and inclusive school ecosystems.

The conclave witnessed participation from Principals, Counsellors, and Teachers representing 30 schools across Kolkata. The event also featured distinguished speakers including Dr. Rudrangshu Mukherjee (Chancellor, Ashoka University), Dr. J. Ram (Psychiatrist), Dr. Susmita Chattopadhyay (Gynaecologist), and Ms. Lipica Bhattacharya (Special Educator), who shared valuable insights on integrating mental health into educational frameworks.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by the Principal, followed by opening remarks by Mr. Jaydeep Chitlangia, Trustee and Member of the Managing Committee, who underscored the growing importance of prioritising mental well-being within schools.

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The conclave focused on key themes such as fostering emotionally safe environments, embedding mental health into leadership practices, addressing educator burnout, and strengthening inclusive approaches to support neurodivergent learners.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Seema Sapru, Principal, The Heritage School, said, "At The Heritage School, we believe that education extends beyond academics to nurturing emotionally secure and resilient individuals. ‘MindSpace 360’ is a step towards creating school environments where every child feels seen, heard, and supported, and where educators are equally cared for.”

Mr. Pradip Agarwal, CEO, added, “The future of education lies in building institutions that prioritise well-being as much as excellence. Platforms like ‘MindSpace 360’ enable meaningful dialogue and collaborative action, helping schools evolve into holistic ecosystems that support every stakeholder.”

The conclave received an overwhelmingly positive response, with participants describing it as insightful, enriching, and highly relevant to the needs of contemporary education.

The Heritage School extends its sincere gratitude to all speakers and participants for contributing to the success of this initiative. What began as a thought has now taken shape as a meaningful movement towards building stronger, more compassionate, and future-ready school communities.