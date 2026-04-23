Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)

TS EAMCET Admit Card 2026 Released for Agriculture, Pharmacy Exams; Download Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Apr 2026
12:53 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have registered for agriculture and pharmacy streams can now download their admit cards from the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in
According to the schedule, the TS EAMCET 2026 exams for agriculture and pharmacy courses will be conducted on May 4 and May 5, while the engineering stream exams are set to take place from May 9 to May 11

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the hall tickets for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2026 today, April 23. Candidates who have registered for agriculture and pharmacy streams can now download their admit cards from the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the TS EAMCET 2026 exams for agriculture and pharmacy courses will be conducted on May 4 and May 5, while the engineering stream exams are set to take place from May 9 to May 11. The hall tickets for engineering candidates will be released on April 27.

The admit card contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, exam date and time, examination centre, and important instructions for exam day. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their hall ticket along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre for verification.

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The TS EAMCET 2026 examination will be conducted in three languages — English, Telugu, and Urdu — and will have a duration of three hours.

TS EAMCET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on the “TS EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket” link
  • Enter registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and password
  • Submit the details
  • Download and print the admit card for future use

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the hall ticket and follow the guidelines issued by the authorities to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the examination.

Last updated on 23 Apr 2026
12:54 PM
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) TS EAMCET TS EAMCET 2026 Admit Card
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