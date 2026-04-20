SXC’s Cases Over Coffee Chapter 4 Concludes with Strategic Brilliance and National Participation

Summary Xavier’s Consulting Club of SXC Kolkata successfully concluded the fourth edition of its flagship event, Cases Over Coffee. With nearly 1,400 registrations from across India, the event emerged as a dynamic platform for aspiring consultants to showcase their analytical and strategic capabilities.

Xavier’s Consulting Club of SXC Kolkata successfully concluded the fourth edition of its flagship event, Cases Over Coffee, marking its debut as a national-level case competition. With nearly 1,400 registrations from across India, the event emerged as a dynamic platform for aspiring consultants to showcase their analytical and strategic capabilities.

Designed as a multi-stage competition inspired by football simulations, the event combined real-world business problem-solving with engaging, high-pressure formats. The competition began with Kickoff Pitch, an online preliminary round conducted on Unstop from March 20 to March 27, 2026. In this phase, teams distilled complex ideas into concise two-page pitch decks, demonstrating clarity and structured thinking.

Designed as a multi-stage competition inspired by football simulations, the event combined real-world business problem-solving with engaging, high-pressure formats. SXC Kolkata

The top 40 teams advanced to The Strategic Lineup, held online on March 29, where participants were placed in the role of consultants for the FIFA World Cup. Teams were tasked with building a financially balanced squad by analysing detailed player data, including performance metrics and injury risks, simulating real-world decision-making in sports management.

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The competition then transitioned to an on-campus format with Midfield Master on April 7, a fast-paced board game simulation that challenged teams with trivia, guesstimates, crisis scenarios, and discussion-based tasks. Adding further intensity, the Penalty Play bonus round tested participants’ ability to manage real-time crises through strategic bidding and resource allocation, demanding quick thinking and prioritisation.

Participants presented in-depth market analyses and actionable strategies. SXC Kolkata

The final stage, The Last Dance, held on April 8, required teams to solve a complex business case centred on reviving a struggling digital entertainment platform holding FIFA broadcasting rights. Participants presented in-depth market analyses and actionable strategies, demonstrating their problem-solving acumen, business insight, and presentation skills.

The final round was judged by a distinguished panel comprising Samridhi Nahata, Aakash Banka, and Kishan Modi, who evaluated teams based on analytical depth, clarity of thought, and feasibility of solutions.

After intense competition, Team Discopanda emerged as the winner, followed by Discounted Trash Flow as the first runner-up and Culture Fit as the second runner-up.

Cases Over Coffee: Chapter 4 concluded on a high note, fostering an environment of innovation, collaboration, and intellectual rigor. More than just a competition, the event served as a platform for participants to refine their perspectives, tackle complex challenges, and develop skills essential for the consulting world, reaffirming Xavier’s Consulting Club’s commitment to nurturing future-ready professionals.