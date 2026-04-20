Adamas University

Adamas University Gears up to Host ICMC IV: Exploring the Global Perspectives on Representation of Gender

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Apr 2026
14:05 PM

Adamas University

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Summary
The conference will be graced by the Chief Guests Prof. (Dr.) Manoj Dayal, Vice Chancellor Kushabhau Thakre Patrakarita Avam Jansanchar Vishwavidyalaya Raipur, Chhattisgarh the chief guest and Mr. Ajit Pathak, National President PRSI
This is the fourth consecutive year that the conference is being organized by Adamas University to promote knowledge sharing in the field of media and communication

The School of Media and Communication at Adamas University is organizing International Conference of Media and Communication from April 20th, 2025 to April 21st, 2025. The theme of the conference is ‘Gender Power and Media: Global Perspectives on Representation and Resistance’.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the conference is being organized by Adamas University to promote knowledge sharing in the field of media and communication. The conference serves as a platform where academics and experts from the industry will discuss ideas and innovation with media enthusiasts. The conference will be graced by the Chief Guests Prof. (Dr.) Manoj Dayal, Vice Chancellor Kushabhau Thakre Patrakarita Avam Jansanchar Vishwavidyalaya Raipur, Chhattisgarh the chief guest and Mr. Ajit Pathak, National President PRSI.

Eminent Professors, Prof. Saumendranath Bera, Professor University of Calcutta; Prof. Santwan Chattopadhyay, Professor, Jadavpur University; Prof. Debjyoti Chanda, Professor, Rabindra Bharati University; Dr. Arpan Yagnik, Associate Professor, Penn State University, Pennsylvania, USA; Dr. Elynn Tan, Assistant Professor and Programme Leader for Postgraduate Studies in Communication at Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT), Malaysia and Professors from various Central and State Universities will join the conference as Session Chairs and Speakers.

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Under the visionary of by Honourable Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Samit Ray, Chancellor, and Prof. Suranjan Das, Vice Chancellor, Adamas University the conference is organized by Dr. Noveena Chakravorty, Associate Professor, Dr. Swati Agarwal, Assistant Professor, and HoD, Dr. Associate Dean, School of Media and Communication in association with IQAC and R&D cell.

Last updated on 20 Apr 2026
14:06 PM
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