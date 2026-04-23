Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Announced, Pass Percentage Rises! Link and Qualifying Details

Summary The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result 2026. Students who appeared for the examination can now access their results through multiple official platforms.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result 2026, bringing relief to over 8.56 lakh students who had been awaiting their scores. The results were officially declared on April 23 at Noon during a press conference held in Bengaluru. This year, the pass percentage is at 91.10, which is greater than last year's 80.04.

Students who appeared for the examination can now access their results through multiple official platforms, including karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, and DigiLocker. To check their scores online, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth on the respective result portals.

As per the board’s guidelines, students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject to successfully pass the SSLC examination. Those who are unable to meet the required criteria will be given another opportunity to improve their performance through supplementary examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted later this year.

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The Karnataka SSLC examinations for 2026 were held between March 18 and April 2 across the state. Following the evaluation process, the board has now made the results accessible online for students to download and review.

To check the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026, students should visit the official KSEAB website, click on the SSLC result link, and enter the required login credentials. Once the result is displayed on the screen, candidates are advised to download and print a copy of their marksheet for future reference.

With the declaration of results, students can now plan their next academic steps, while those appearing for supplementary exams are encouraged to prepare accordingly to secure a passing score.

Find the direct download link here.