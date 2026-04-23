UP Board Class 12th Result 2026 Out Today at 4 PM; Over 24 Lakh Students Await Scores

Summary Students who appeared for the Intermediate examination will be able to download their marksheets from the official websites, including upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in Around 24.91 lakh students are expected to access their results using login credentials such as roll number, hall ticket number, and other required details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board Class 12 Result 2026 today, April 23, at 4 PM. Students who appeared for the Intermediate examination will be able to download their marksheets from the official websites, including upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Around 24.91 lakh students are expected to access their results using login credentials such as roll number, hall ticket number, and other required details. The marksheet will display subject-wise scores, total marks, and qualifying status.

The UPMSP conducted the Class 12 examinations from February 18 to March 12, 2026, for over 24 lakh candidates across the state.

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Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to be declared successful in the examination.

UP Board Class 12 Result 2026: Websites to Check

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

UP Board Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to Download Marksheet

Visit the official website Click on “UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2026 Results” Enter roll number, school code, and captcha Click on “View Result” Your marksheet will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy and verify all details mentioned on the marksheet after downloading.