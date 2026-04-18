BITSoM Celebrates 4th Convocation with Global Achievements! Smriti Irani Addresses Class of 2026

Summary BITS School of Management (BITSoM), established under the aegis of BITS Pilani, marked a significant academic milestone as it hosted its 4th Annual Convocation Ceremony on April 16. The ceremony was graced by Smriti Irani as the Chief Guest.

BITS School of Management (BITSoM), established under the aegis of BITS Pilani, marked a significant academic milestone as it hosted its 4th Annual Convocation Ceremony on April 16, 2026, in Mumbai. The event celebrated the achievements of 157 graduates from the Class of 2026, bringing together faculty, industry leaders, and families.

The ceremony was graced by Smriti Irani as the Chief Guest, who delivered an inspiring address urging students to master their mindset, embrace continuous learning, and lead with empathy and integrity in a rapidly evolving world.

Leadership Insights and Vision for the Future

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Addressing the graduating cohort, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor of BITS Pilani, emphasised that in an era defined by access to knowledge and technology, true advantage lies in momentum driven by courage, versatility, and empathy. He encouraged students to adapt, connect, and lead with purpose.

V. Ramgopal Rao highlighted the institution’s growing impact and urged graduates to remain connected to their alma mater while contributing to its legacy. Meanwhile, Saravanan Kesavan spoke about the importance of resilience in an unpredictable world, encouraging students to combine technological foresight with strong character.

Diversity, Excellence and Academic Recognition

The Class of 2026 reflected BITSoM’s commitment to diversity, with women comprising 51% of the graduating cohort—an important milestone in promoting inclusive leadership in management education.

(L-R): Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani; Shri Smriti Irani, Member of Parliament; Sushant Khandelwal, recipient of Chancellor's Award for all Round Excellence; Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, BITS Pilani; and Prof Saravanan Kesavan, Dean and Professor of Operations, BITSoM. BITSoM

Among the top honours, Nanduri V P S Anirudh was named Valedictorian for outstanding academic performance, while Sushant Khandelwal received the prestigious Chancellor’s Award for All-Round Excellence. Several other students were recognised through the Dean’s Merit List and Excellence Awards for their academic achievements and contributions to campus life.

Faculty excellence was also acknowledged, with Prof A. Prabhu Venkatachalam, Prof Lil Mohan, and Prof Ratan Postwala receiving awards for their contributions across core courses, electives, and workplace-oriented learning.

Global Achievements and Competitive Success

The graduating cohort distinguished itself on international platforms, with a team securing victory at the EMI Cornell Corning Case Competition hosted by Cornell University. Another team achieved a Top 10 global ranking at the Harvard Global Case Competition, while Kritika Kotecha was recognised among the Top 100 Essayists at the St. Gallen Symposium in Switzerland.

At the national level, students showcased strong performances in prestigious competitions such as Tata Consumer’s Grow Beyond Better Challenge, BCG Re-DEIsign, and CIPLA Ascend, among others.

A Growing Ecosystem of Innovation and Collaboration

The Class of 2026 graduates from a rapidly evolving campus ecosystem that has strengthened its focus on experiential learning and industry engagement. Initiatives such as the BITSoM Business Conclave, cultural fest ROAR, and platforms like Business Valley and BITS of Wisdom have fostered innovation, collaboration, and leadership development.

As the convocation concluded, the graduating class stepped into the professional world equipped with global exposure, practical skills, and a strong foundation in ethical leadership. The ceremony not only celebrated academic success but also reaffirmed BITSoM’s vision of nurturing future-ready leaders capable of navigating complexity and driving meaningful impact.