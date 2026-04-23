Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE)

MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Declared, No Merit List: Download Link and Re-evaluation Info Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Apr 2026
13:35 PM

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Summary
The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 (HSLC) Result 2026.
Students who appeared for the board examinations can now access their scorecards online through the official websites.

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 (HSLC) Result 2026. Students who appeared for the board examinations can now access their scorecards online through the official websites, mbseonline.com and mbse.edu.in.

In addition to online access, the board has also made arrangements for students to physically inspect their results. The scorecards will be available at the MBSE office in Chaltlang, Aizawl, as well as at the regional office in Lunglei, South Mizoram. This ensures that students have multiple options to verify their results conveniently.

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In a significant change this year, Mizoram’s Minister of School Education, Vanlalthlana, announced that the board will no longer release merit lists, ranks, distinctions, or divisions along with the results. The move marks a shift in evaluation practices, focusing more on overall performance rather than comparative ranking.

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The MBSE HSLC examinations for 2026 were conducted in offline mode from February 19 to March 16 across the state. Following the completion of the evaluation process, the results have now been published for students to review.

To successfully pass the MBSE HSLC examination, candidates must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject, including both theory and practical components, along with an aggregate score of at least 33%. Meeting this criterion is essential for a student to be declared as having passed the examination.

Students who are not satisfied with their results have the option to apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts. To initiate this process, candidates must submit a request along with a fee of ₹500 per subject. The revised results following re-evaluation are expected to be released in June 2026.

Find the download link here.

Last updated on 23 Apr 2026
13:36 PM
Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Board Exam 2026 Result
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