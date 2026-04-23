Uttar Pradesh government

UP Board Class 10th Result to be Out at 4 PM; How to Download Marksheet from Digilocker Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Apr 2026
13:47 PM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the High School examinations will be able to check and download their marksheets from the official websites, including upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in
More than 26 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 exams this year, which were conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026, across 8,033 examination centres in the state

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board Class 10 Result 2026 today, April 23, at 4 PM. Students who appeared for the High School examinations will be able to check and download their marksheets from the official websites, including upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

More than 26 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 exams this year, which were conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026, across 8,033 examination centres in the state.

Earlier, the board issued a public advisory cautioning students and parents against cyber fraud, urging them not to trust suspicious calls, messages, or emails claiming to manipulate results.

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Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the examination.

UP Board 10th Result 2026: Websites to Check

  • upmsp.edu.in
  • upresults.nic.in
  • results.digilocker.gov.in

UP Board 10th Result 2026: Steps to Download Marksheet

  1. Visit the official website
  2. Click on “UP Board (Class X) Examination - 2026 Results”
  3. Enter roll number, school code, and captcha
  4. Click on “View Result”
  5. The marksheet will appear on the screen
  6. Download and save it for future use

Students are advised to verify all details on the marksheet and keep a copy for reference until the official certificates are issued.

Last updated on 23 Apr 2026
13:48 PM
Uttar Pradesh government Board Exam 2026 Results out UP Board Exam 2026
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