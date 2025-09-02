NSHM Knowledge Campus

People Pulse 2025: NSHM Kolkata to host HR Conclave and Leaders Awards on Sept 5

Posted on 02 Sep 2025
Kolkata is set to witness one of the most anticipated gatherings in the world of human resources as NSHM Knowledge Campus – Group of Institutions presents People Pulse: HR Conclave & HR Leaders Awards 2025 on Friday, September 5, 2025, at Hotel Hindusthan International, Kolkata.

With the thought-provoking theme “Decoding Tomorrow’s Talent”, the conclave aims to chart the evolving dimensions of the workplace, from the Future of Work and Digital HR to the critical areas of Emotional Intelligence and Cybersecurity challenges. The event is expected to bring together over 150+ HR leaders, industry experts, and academicians for a full day of engaging discussions, recognition, and collaborative learning.

The inaugural session will feature Mr Supriyo Sinha, Chairman of Bengal Chamber Leadership Institute and Director at Peerless Group, as the Chief Guest, followed by a special address from Mr Cecil Anthony, Chief Mentor, NSHM. A series of high-impact panel discussions, workshops, and fireside conversations will provide a platform for knowledge-sharing and thought leadership.

One of the key highlights of People Pulse 2025 will be the HR Leaders Awards, where more than 30 eminent HR professionals will be honoured across categories for their outstanding contributions in people development, organizational excellence, and HR innovation. A distinguished jury of senior HR leaders has overseen the rigorous selection process.

Sharing his vision for the initiative, Mr Sanjay Lal, Vice President – Corporate Relations & Placements at NSHM, said, “With People Pulse 2025, NSHM Knowledge Campus Kolkata aims to create a meaningful platform for HR leaders to exchange ideas, embrace new workplace realities, and celebrate the people shaping the future of human capital.”

With its unique blend of recognition, dialogue, and collaboration, People Pulse 2025 promises to reaffirm NSHM’s commitment to nurturing future-ready professionals, strengthening academia-industry linkages, and driving innovation in human capital management.

