CSSS 2025 Scholarship - Fresh & Renewal Application Deadline Extended; Check Revised Dates

Summary The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced an extension of the application deadline for the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme (CSSS) 2025. Eligible students can complete their registration for the CSSS 2025 scholarship through the official National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced an extension of the application deadline for the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme (CSSS) 2025. As per the revised schedule issued by the Ministry of Education, both fresh and renewal applications can now be submitted until December 15, 2025, while the last date for verification by the Institute Nodal Officer (INO) has been pushed to December 31, 2025.

Eligible students can complete their registration for the CSSS 2025 scholarship through the official National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in. The extension offers additional time for candidates who qualified in the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 to apply either as first-time applicants or renew their scholarship for the academic year 2025–26.

In its official notification, TGBIE stated that all stakeholders of the National Merit Scholarship should take note of the updated timelines announced by the Ministry of Education for applications under the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme for College and University Students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally, the last date to apply for the Telangana CSSS 2025 scholarship was November 15, but the revised schedule aims to accommodate more students under the national scholarship initiative.

According to TGBIE, a total of 61,135 candidates have been identified within the top 20th percentile eligible for the scheme. This includes 18,696 candidates from the General category, 33,932 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 8,446 from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 5,361 from the Scheduled Tribe (ST), and 43 candidates from the Persons with Disabilities (PH) category.