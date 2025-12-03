TNTET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today; TRB Issues Important Guidelines

Summary Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can submit their objections through the official website, trb.tn.gov.in The objection window, which opened on November 25, allows candidates to raise challenges strictly against the Master Question Paper

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu will close the objection window for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 Answer Key on December 3, 2025. Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can submit their objections through the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

The objection window, which opened on November 25, allows candidates to raise challenges strictly against the Master Question Paper. TRB has clarified that objections must be supported only with references from standard textbooks, and that guides, notes, or any materials sourced from the internet will not be accepted.

The answer key challenge facility applies to both TNTET Paper I, conducted on November 15, and TNTET Paper II, held on November 16, both conducted in OMR-based mode across the state.

TNTET Answer Key 2025: Steps to Raise Objections

Visit the official website: trb.tn.gov.in Click on the TNTET Answer Key 2025 objection window link Log in using the required credentials View the displayed answer key Select the relevant Question Number from the Master Question Paper Enter the objection details in the provided fields Upload supporting documents from standard books Submit the objection Download and save the confirmation page

TRB has advised candidates to review their objections carefully before submission, as requests without proper documentary evidence will not be considered.