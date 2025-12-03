ISICVA 2025 Wraps Up at TINT with Global Experts, Breakthrough Research & Vibrant Engagement

Summary The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Techno International New Town (TINT) has successfully concluded the International Symposium on Innovations in Computer Vision and Applications (ISICVA 2025). The three-day symposium drew national and international attention for its focus on cutting-edge research, emerging technologies, and real-world applications in the rapidly evolving field of computer vision.

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Techno International New Town (TINT) has successfully concluded the International Symposium on Innovations in Computer Vision and Applications (ISICVA 2025), establishing a new benchmark in academic excellence and global collaboration. The three-day symposium drew national and international attention for its focus on cutting-edge research, emerging technologies, and real-world applications in the rapidly evolving field of computer vision.

The event opened on November 27 with the pre-symposium workshop VisionSphere 2025, where students, faculty, and researchers engaged in hands-on sessions led by eminent academicians. The workshop featured deep-dive lectures from Professor R. S. Salaria of Guru Nanak University, Hyderabad, Professor Debotosh Bhattacharjee of Jadavpur University, Professor Swagatam Das of ISI Kolkata, Professor Sajal Saha of Adamas University, and Professor Debdoot Sheet of IIT Kharagpur. Their sessions covered the latest developments in AI, deep learning methodologies, and healthcare imaging, sparking enthusiastic participation and discussions.

The second day began with a graceful inauguration ceremony that included the traditional lighting of the lamp and a prayer song. Padmashree Professor Ajoy Kumar Ray, Professor Brijesh Deore (Director, NIFT Kolkata), Professor Mita Nasipuri (Jadavpur University), and Professor Ashok Ranjan Thakur (Founder Vice Chancellor & Mentor, SNU) graced the event with their presence. The symposium’s academic depth was further enriched through keynote speeches by Professor Haribhau R. Bhapkar (Central University of Kashmir), Professor Shubhajit Roy Chowdhury (IIT Mandi), and Professor Narendra D. Londhe (NIT Raipur).

A major highlight of ISICVA 2025 was its high-powered Panel Discussion featuring Professor Debashis De (MAKAUT), Professor Soumya Sen (University of Calcutta), Professor Samarjit Kar (NIT Durgapur), and Professor Hrishikesh Bhaumik (RCC Institute of Information Technology). The presence of eminent academicians such as Professor Sipra Das Bit (IIEST) and Professor Jadav Chandra Das (MAKAUT) added further scholarly depth to the conversations.

The symposium concluded with a valedictory session addressed by Dr. Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Pro Chancellor and Central Academic Leader, TIG (SRC Initiatives) Universities, and Professor R. T. Goswami, Pro Vice Chancellor, Adamas University.

This edition of ISICVA recorded a remarkable volume of research submissions, with accepted papers representing contributions from 10 countries. With technical sponsorship from the Central University of Kashmir, ISICVA 2025 has further strengthened its position as a global platform fostering innovation, international collaboration and future-forward research.

The organisers expressed confidence that the symposium will continue to inspire young researchers and propel meaningful breakthroughs in computer vision in the coming years.