NEET counselling

AP NEET PG 2025 Provisional Merit List for Management Quota Out; 2,170 Candidates Eligible

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Dec 2025
14:16 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to report discrepancies in the provisional list must submit their grievances by 11 am on December 5
The university has also identified one candidate as ineligible for providing false information regarding internship completion

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has released the Andhra Pradesh NEET PG 2025 provisional merit list for management quota seats, declaring 2,170 candidates eligible to participate in the state-level counselling process for admissions to MD, MS, and medical diploma courses.

Candidates who wish to report discrepancies in the provisional list must submit their grievances by 11 am on December 5. Grievances should be raised through the ticketing system available in the application login on the official website, drntr.uhsap.in. The university has instructed applicants to merge multiple documents into a single PDF before uploading.

In its notification, NTRUHS clarified that only candidates who previously opted for S2 or S3 categories are permitted to submit grievances related to S2/S3 eligibility. “New requests will not be entertained,” the university stated. The final merit list for the management quota will be released after authorities review the newly submitted documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university has also identified one candidate as ineligible for providing false information regarding internship completion. Additionally, 27 candidates who paid the registration fee have been flagged for failing to upload the required documents.

Meanwhile, the choice filling facility for AP NEET PG round 1 remains open until 11 am on December 3. The round 1 seat allotment result will be published once the seat processing is completed.

Candidates allotted seats must pay ₹23,600 to download their allotment letter. Those admitted under the competent authority quota in private unaided medical colleges are required to pay ₹4,96,800 for clinical degrees and ₹1,55,250 for pre-clinical courses.

Last updated on 03 Dec 2025
14:16 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG NEET PG 2025
Similar stories
answer key challenge

TNTET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today; TRB Issues Important Guidelines

State Bank of India

SBI Opens Applications for 996 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts; Apply by December 23

Police recruitment

TN Police Opens Applications for SI and Head Constable Posts in Coastal Security Grou. . .

scholarship

CSSS 2025 Scholarship - Fresh & Renewal Application Deadline Extended; Check Revised . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
answer key challenge

TNTET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today; TRB Issues Important Guidelines

State Bank of India

SBI Opens Applications for 996 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts; Apply by December 23

Police recruitment

TN Police Opens Applications for SI and Head Constable Posts in Coastal Security Grou. . .

scholarship

CSSS 2025 Scholarship - Fresh & Renewal Application Deadline Extended; Check Revised . . .

AYUSH 2025

KEA Announces Karnataka AYUSH PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Registration From. . .

Madhya Pradesh

DME, Madhya Pradesh Revises MP NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule; Know Detail. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality