AP NEET PG 2025 Provisional Merit List for Management Quota Out; 2,170 Candidates Eligible

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has released the Andhra Pradesh NEET PG 2025 provisional merit list for management quota seats, declaring 2,170 candidates eligible to participate in the state-level counselling process for admissions to MD, MS, and medical diploma courses.

Candidates who wish to report discrepancies in the provisional list must submit their grievances by 11 am on December 5. Grievances should be raised through the ticketing system available in the application login on the official website, drntr.uhsap.in. The university has instructed applicants to merge multiple documents into a single PDF before uploading.

In its notification, NTRUHS clarified that only candidates who previously opted for S2 or S3 categories are permitted to submit grievances related to S2/S3 eligibility. “New requests will not be entertained,” the university stated. The final merit list for the management quota will be released after authorities review the newly submitted documents.

The university has also identified one candidate as ineligible for providing false information regarding internship completion. Additionally, 27 candidates who paid the registration fee have been flagged for failing to upload the required documents.

Meanwhile, the choice filling facility for AP NEET PG round 1 remains open until 11 am on December 3. The round 1 seat allotment result will be published once the seat processing is completed.

Candidates allotted seats must pay ₹23,600 to download their allotment letter. Those admitted under the competent authority quota in private unaided medical colleges are required to pay ₹4,96,800 for clinical degrees and ₹1,55,250 for pre-clinical courses.