SBI Opens Applications for 996 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts; Apply by December 23

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a major recruitment drive for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) positions, inviting online applications from eligible candidates. Interested applicants can apply through the bank’s official website, sbi.co.in. The registration window will remain open until December 23, 2025.

According to the notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill 996 vacancies across various wealth management roles. The detailed vacancy distribution includes:

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Vice President – Wealth (Senior Relationship Manager): 506 posts

Assistant Vice President – Wealth (Relationship Manager): 206 posts

Customer Relationship Executive: 284 posts

Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a government-recognised university or institution to be eligible for these positions.

The selection process will involve the shortlisting of candidates followed by one or more rounds of personal, telephonic or video interviews, and CTC negotiation. The interview stage carries 100 marks, and the qualifying score will be determined by the bank.

For the application process, the fee is ₹750 for UR/EWS/OBC candidates, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempt from paying the application fee.

SBI has encouraged eligible candidates to apply early to avoid last-minute technical delays.