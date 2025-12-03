State Bank of India

SBI Opens Applications for 996 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts; Apply by December 23

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Dec 2025
13:33 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested applicants can apply through the bank’s official website, sbi.co.in
According to the notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill 996 vacancies across various wealth management roles

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a major recruitment drive for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) positions, inviting online applications from eligible candidates. Interested applicants can apply through the bank’s official website, sbi.co.in. The registration window will remain open until December 23, 2025.

According to the notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill 996 vacancies across various wealth management roles. The detailed vacancy distribution includes:

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Vice President – Wealth (Senior Relationship Manager): 506 posts
  • Assistant Vice President – Wealth (Relationship Manager): 206 posts
  • Customer Relationship Executive: 284 posts

Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a government-recognised university or institution to be eligible for these positions.

The selection process will involve the shortlisting of candidates followed by one or more rounds of personal, telephonic or video interviews, and CTC negotiation. The interview stage carries 100 marks, and the qualifying score will be determined by the bank.

For the application process, the fee is ₹750 for UR/EWS/OBC candidates, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempt from paying the application fee.

SBI has encouraged eligible candidates to apply early to avoid last-minute technical delays.

Last updated on 03 Dec 2025
13:34 PM
State Bank of India SBI SCO SBI Bank exams
Similar stories
UPSC 2025

UPSC Releases Civil Services 2025 Interview Schedule; Personality Tests Begin Decembe. . .

NEET counselling

AP NEET PG 2025 Provisional Merit List for Management Quota Out; 2,170 Candidates Eli. . .

answer key challenge

TNTET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today; TRB Issues Important Guidelines

Police recruitment

TN Police Opens Applications for SI and Head Constable Posts in Coastal Security Grou. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Calcutta Girls High School

170 Years of Faith, Learning and Empowerment of Women- CGHS Hosts Annual Concert 2025

Rajasthan Technical University Campus
exhibition

UPSC 2025

UPSC Releases Civil Services 2025 Interview Schedule; Personality Tests Begin Decembe. . .

NEET counselling

AP NEET PG 2025 Provisional Merit List for Management Quota Out; 2,170 Candidates Eli. . .

answer key challenge

TNTET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today; TRB Issues Important Guidelines

Police recruitment

TN Police Opens Applications for SI and Head Constable Posts in Coastal Security Grou. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality