TN Police Opens Applications for SI and Head Constable Posts in Coastal Security Group; Check Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Dec 2025
13:27 PM

File Image

Summary
The notification invites applications exclusively from ex-Indian Coast Guard and ex-Indian Navy personnel who are below 50 years of age as on December 1, 2025
The recruitment drive includes 10 vacancies for Sub Inspector of Police and 41 vacancies for Head Constable, all under a yearly contract basis, which may be extended based on requirements

The Tamil Nadu Police Department has begun the application process for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (SI) and Head Constable posts in the Coastal Security Group (CSG). The notification invites applications exclusively from ex-Indian Coast Guard and ex-Indian Navy personnel who are below 50 years of age as on December 1, 2025.

According to the official announcement, eligible candidates must submit their applications along with supporting documents to the Additional Director General of Police, Coastal Security, at the DCP Office Campus, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore, Chennai – 4. Applications should be sent by post and must reach the office on or before December 17, 2025.

The recruitment drive includes 10 vacancies for Sub Inspector of Police and 41 vacancies for Head Constable, all under a yearly contract basis, which may be extended based on requirements.

“Applications are invited from Ex-Indian Coast Guard / Ex-Indian Navy personnel of below 50 years as on 01.12.2025 to work in Coastal Security Group, Tamil Nadu on yearly contract basis (extendable, if required) for operating and maintenance of Fast Interceptor Boats of Coastal Security Group, Tamil Nadu,” the official notice stated.

The Coastal Security Group plays a critical role in safeguarding the state’s coastline, and the recruitment aims to strengthen its operational efficiency by employing experienced maritime personnel.

Last updated on 03 Dec 2025
13:28 PM
