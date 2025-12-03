UPSC Releases Civil Services 2025 Interview Schedule; Personality Tests Begin December 8

Summary Candidates can check the detailed Personality Test (Interview) schedule on the Commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in According to the notification, the interviews will be conducted from December 8 to December 19, 2025, with a total of 649 candidates shortlisted to appear in this stage

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the interview schedule for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, marking the final stage of the selection process for India’s top administrative services. Candidates can check the detailed Personality Test (Interview) schedule on the Commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in.

According to the notification, the interviews will be conducted from December 8 to December 19, 2025, with a total of 649 candidates shortlisted to appear in this stage. The reporting time for the forenoon session is 9 am, while the afternoon session begins at 1 pm.

UPSC stated that e-Summon Letters for all 649 candidates will be uploaded shortly, and candidates must download them from the official website. The Commission also clarified that requests for changes to the allotted interview date or time will not ordinarily be accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In line with past practice, candidates appearing for the Personality Test will be eligible for travel reimbursement, limited to the Second/Sleeper class (Mail/Express) train fare.

UPSC CSE 2025 Interview Schedule: Steps to Download

Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in Click on the UPSC Civil Services 2025 interview schedule link on the homepage A PDF file will open View and download the complete Personality Test schedule Print a copy for future reference

With the interview stage approaching, UPSC has urged candidates to carefully review the schedule and prepare the required documents in advance.