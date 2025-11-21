NIPS

Top Celebrity Chefs Unite at NIPS for Kolkata’s First Campus Cake-Mixing Ceremony!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Nov 2025
12:59 PM

NIPS Institute of Hotel Management

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The NIPS Institute of Hotel Management created history as it hosted Kolkata’s first-ever Campus Cake-Mixing Ceremony, bringing together India’s most distinguished celebrity chefs.
Organised entirely by NIPS students, the campus transformed into a festive wonderland from morning itself, buzzing with handcrafted Christmas décor, live carol performances, and impeccable hospitality.

The NIPS Institute of Hotel Management created history as it hosted Kolkata’s first-ever Campus Cake-Mixing Ceremony, bringing together India’s most distinguished celebrity chefs on a single academic platform. Representing premier culinary bodies — IFCA, SICA, ICF, the Royal Rajasthan Chef Society, and the Eastern India Culinary Association (EICA) — this unprecedented gathering marked one of the largest chef assemblies ever organised at a hospitality college in Eastern India.

Organised entirely by NIPS students, the campus transformed into a festive wonderland from morning itself, buzzing with handcrafted Christmas décor, live carol performances, and impeccable hospitality. Every visiting chef received a specially designed cherry-themed lapel pin, symbolising the warmth and tradition of cake mixing. The sight of celebrated chefs walking into the campus together created an unforgettable moment as students finally met the culinary legends they had admired through books, competitions, and television.

The chefs guided students through professional techniques, offering them a rare learning experience.

The chefs guided students through professional techniques, offering them a rare learning experience. NIPS Institute of Hotel Management

The heart of the event lay at the beautifully arranged cake-mixing tables, overflowing with fruits, nuts, spices, and citrus peels. Here, the chefs guided students through professional techniques, flavour pairing, and the deeper meaning behind this centuries-old tradition. The hands-on exchange turned into a rare learning experience, offering students high-level insights straight from the industry’s finest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chef Abhiru Biswas (EICA President) praised NIPS for blending “tradition, creativity, and professionalism seamlessly,” while Chef Vijaya Baskaran (IFCA General Secretary) lauded the students’ confidence and discipline. Chef Parvinder Singh Bali, former Oberoi SEP Director, emphasised that the event served as “a platform far greater than the ritual itself,” bringing students face-to-face with industry leaders. Chef Sheetharam Prasad (SICA General Secretary) noted that despite attending cake-mixing ceremonies across hotels and clubs for decades, he had “never witnessed such scale and spirit on a student campus.”

NIPS Director Dr Vivek Pathak expressed immense pride in his students, highlighting that hosting chefs from every major culinary association was an honour, but seeing students meet the moment with maturity and passion was even more rewarding. He said, “This event reflects the environment we create — where students meet real-world standards every day.”

He reaffirmed that the institute’s core strength lies in fostering experiential learning and real-world readiness.

The celebration concluded with warm, informal interactions between chefs and students, a fitting finale to an extraordinary pre-Christmas gathering. With its unique blend of tradition, talent, and industry excellence, the event is set to be remembered as one of Kolkata’s most remarkable festive campus celebrations.

Last updated on 21 Nov 2025
13:20 PM
NIPS cake mixing ceremony Celebrity Chefs
Similar stories
Children's Day

Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate Childhood with Carnivals, Picnics & Performa. . .

Amity University

Amity Kolkata celebrates academic excellence, honours industry leaders on 7th convoca. . .

St Xavier's College

Sansad 2025 Celebrates Youth Leadership with High-Voltage Policy Debates at SXC Kolka. . .

Children's Day

Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate With Festivities, Fun Zones and Warm Tribute. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
bseb

BSEB Begins Free Residential ‘Super 50’ Programme Application for JEE & NEET 2028. . .

CISCE

CISCE Announces Derozio Awards 2025: Four Educators Recognised for Exceptional Servic. . .

NEET PG 2025

JK NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Begins: Revised Merit List Released by JKBOPEE

artificial intelligence (AI)

Govt Launches Free ‘YUVA AI for ALL’ Course to Train 1 Crore Citizens in AI Basic. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Graduate Level 2025 Application Deadline Extended; Check New Dates & Vacanci. . .

CGPSC

CGPSC SSE Result 2024: Merit List and Toppers of State Service Exam Announced

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality