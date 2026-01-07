BFUHS Extends Punjab NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration; Know Last Date Here

Summary Eligible candidates can submit their willingness on the official website bfuhs.ac.in According to official data, a total of 595 candidates have submitted their willingness so far for round 3 counselling

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot has extended the last date for registration for Punjab NEET PG 2025 counselling round 3 till January 8, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their willingness on the official website bfuhs.ac.in.

According to official data, a total of 595 candidates have submitted their willingness so far for round 3 counselling. Of these, 435 candidates have opted for both government and private medical colleges, while 160 candidates have chosen to be considered only for government medical colleges.

BFUHS stated that due to the extension of round 3 registrations, the remaining counselling schedule has been postponed. The revised schedule will be announced after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) releases the state counselling schedule for round 3, the university said in its notice.

The development comes amid uncertainty over the NEET PG counselling process, as the MCC has not yet issued any clarification regarding round 3 counselling, even three weeks after announcing the counselling schedule.

As per the revised NEET PG 2025 counselling dates released by the MCC on December 17, the All India Quota (AIQ) round 3 counselling was scheduled to be completed by January 2, and the last date for submitting data of admitted candidates was fixed as January 12.

Punjab NEET PG counselling is conducted for admission to MD (Doctor of Medicine), MS (Master of Surgery), Post MBBS Diploma, Post MBBS DNB, and six-month Ultrasonography training courses offered by medical colleges across the state. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official BFUHS website for updates regarding the revised counselling schedule.