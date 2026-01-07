BCI Declares AIBE XX Result 2025, Pass Percentage Stands at 69.21%

Bar Council of India (BCI)

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Wednesday announced the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website allindiabarexamination.com using their login credentials.

According to official data, the pass percentage for AIBE 20 stood at 69.21%. A total of 2,51,968 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 1,74,386 candidates have qualified. The BCI also informed that the OMR sheets of three candidates were not received and hence were not included in the evaluation.

Candidates who have qualified the examination will be issued the Certificate of Practice (CoP) by the Bar Council of India. However, aspirants will be required to collect the physical copy of the certificate from their respective State Bar Councils.

The AIBE XX examination was conducted on November 30, from 1 pm to 4 pm, across 399 examination centres nationwide. The results have been prepared based on the final answer key of AIBE 20. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key till December 10. Following the review, the BCI withdrew five questions in each set while finalising the answer key.

AIBE 20 Result 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com
  2. Click on the AIBE 20 Result 2025 link
  3. Log in using your user ID and password
  4. Click on the result option to view the status
  5. Download and save the result for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website and stay in touch with their State Bar Councils for updates regarding the issuance of the Certificate of Practice.

