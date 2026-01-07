IIT Guwahati

GATE 2026 Admit Card Release Expected Today; Exam to Be Held in February

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jan 2026
16:36 PM

File Image

Summary
Once released, candidates will be able to download their GATE 2026 exam hall tickets from the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in
IIT Guwahati will conduct the GATE 2026 examination for admission to MTech, MS, and PhD programmes on February 7, 8, 14, and 15

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is expected to announce the release date of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admit card today. Once released, candidates will be able to download their GATE 2026 exam hall tickets from the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

MTech aspirants can access their admit cards by logging in to the portal using their enrolment ID and password. The admit card will contain key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre, exam date, shift timing, and important instructions.

IIT Guwahati will conduct the GATE 2026 examination for admission to MTech, MS, and PhD programmes on February 7, 8, 14, and 15. The exam will be held in two shifts each day. The forenoon shift will take place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

According to the official schedule, the GATE 2026 results are expected to be declared tentatively on March 19. The GATE 2026 scorecards will remain valid for three years from the date of result announcement.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official GATE 2026 website for updates regarding the admit card release and to carefully check all details mentioned on the hall ticket once it is available.

Last updated on 07 Jan 2026
16:37 PM
IIT Guwahati GATE 2026 Admit Card
