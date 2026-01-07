ICSI Activates CSEET 2026 Mock Test Link Ahead of January 10 Exam; Know Instructions Here

Summary Candidates can access the CSEET mock test 2026 through the official website icsi.edu The initiative aims to familiarise candidates with the remote proctoring process and the overall examination environment ahead of the actual test

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has activated the mock test link for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2026, which is scheduled to be conducted on January 10. Candidates can access the CSEET mock test 2026 through the official website icsi.edu.

According to the institute, the two-hour mock test will be held on January 7. The initiative aims to familiarise candidates with the remote proctoring process and the overall examination environment ahead of the actual test.

Emphasising the importance of the mock test, ICSI stated, “Appearance in the mock test is required in view of its importance and usefulness for the candidates. Candidates shall log in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time.”

To appear for the mock test, candidates must log in using the user ID and password provided by ICSI via email and SMS.

ICSI has also instructed candidates to mandatorily download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on the laptop or desktop from which they intend to take the mock test. Candidates are advised to ensure that their systems meet the technical requirements to avoid last-minute issues.

Candidates are encouraged to attempt the mock test to become comfortable with the examination process and technical setup before appearing for the CSEET 2026 examination.