AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Result 2025: 1.74 Lakh Pass; UP Tops in Numbers, TN-Puducherry Achieve 86.49% Pass Rate

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jan 2026
17:26 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The exam was conducted on November 30, 2025, across 399 centres in 56 cities
The AIBE 20 qualifying marks were set by the BCI as 43 marks (45%) for General and OBC candidates and 38 marks (40%) for SC, ST, and PwD categories

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX, 2025, with a total of 1,74,386 candidates qualifying to practise law across the country. The exam was conducted on November 30, 2025, across 399 centres in 56 cities.

According to the official data, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of qualified candidates at 23,911, while Tamil Nadu and Puducherry achieved the highest pass rate at 86.49%, followed by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir at 84.59%. Other states reporting high pass rates include Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Kerala.

The AIBE 20 qualifying marks were set by the BCI as 43 marks (45%) for General and OBC candidates and 38 marks (40%) for SC, ST, and PwD categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gender-wise results show that female candidates outperformed males, recording a 71.01% pass rate, while male candidates had a 68.3% pass percentage. Transgender candidates recorded a 68.4% pass rate.

Candidates appearing under the “undertaking category” also performed better than the overall average, achieving a 74.23% pass rate.

Qualified candidates are required to collect their Certificate of Practice (CoP) from their respective State Bar Councils, which will enable them to practise law in India.

The AIBE XX result reflects consistent performance across states and categories, with female candidates and certain regions showing particularly strong outcomes.

Last updated on 07 Jan 2026
17:26 PM
AIBE XX Results out Bar Council of India
Similar stories
ICSI

ICSI Activates CSEET 2026 Mock Test Link Ahead of January 10 Exam; Know Instructions . . .

IIT Guwahati

GATE 2026 Admit Card Release Expected Today; Exam to Be Held in February

Bar Council of India (BCI)

BCI Declares AIBE XX Result 2025, Pass Percentage Stands at 69.21%

NEET counselling

BFUHS Extends Punjab NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration; Know Last Date He. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICSI

ICSI Activates CSEET 2026 Mock Test Link Ahead of January 10 Exam; Know Instructions . . .

IIT Guwahati

GATE 2026 Admit Card Release Expected Today; Exam to Be Held in February

Bar Council of India (BCI)

BCI Declares AIBE XX Result 2025, Pass Percentage Stands at 69.21%

NEET counselling

BFUHS Extends Punjab NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration; Know Last Date He. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Admissions 2026 via CUET: Class 12 Subject Rule Retained; Check CSAS Key Update. . .

Book fair

UGC to Organise New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 from January 10 to 18 at Bharat Mandap. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality