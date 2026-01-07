AIBE 20 Result 2025: 1.74 Lakh Pass; UP Tops in Numbers, TN-Puducherry Achieve 86.49% Pass Rate

Summary The exam was conducted on November 30, 2025, across 399 centres in 56 cities The AIBE 20 qualifying marks were set by the BCI as 43 marks (45%) for General and OBC candidates and 38 marks (40%) for SC, ST, and PwD categories

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX, 2025, with a total of 1,74,386 candidates qualifying to practise law across the country. The exam was conducted on November 30, 2025, across 399 centres in 56 cities.

According to the official data, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of qualified candidates at 23,911, while Tamil Nadu and Puducherry achieved the highest pass rate at 86.49%, followed by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir at 84.59%. Other states reporting high pass rates include Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Kerala.

The AIBE 20 qualifying marks were set by the BCI as 43 marks (45%) for General and OBC candidates and 38 marks (40%) for SC, ST, and PwD categories.

The gender-wise results show that female candidates outperformed males, recording a 71.01% pass rate, while male candidates had a 68.3% pass percentage. Transgender candidates recorded a 68.4% pass rate.

Candidates appearing under the “undertaking category” also performed better than the overall average, achieving a 74.23% pass rate.

Qualified candidates are required to collect their Certificate of Practice (CoP) from their respective State Bar Councils, which will enable them to practise law in India.

The AIBE XX result reflects consistent performance across states and categories, with female candidates and certain regions showing particularly strong outcomes.