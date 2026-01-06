Vivekananda Mission School, Joka Celebrates Annual Function and Prize Distribution Ceremony 2025

Vivekananda Mission School Joka

VMS Joka

Summary
Vivekananda Mission School, Joka, celebrated its Annual Function and Prize Distribution Ceremony with great enthusiasm on November 6, 2025, at Kala Mandir. The event witnessed the presence of students, parents, teachers, and dignitaries, creating an atmosphere of joy and pride.

The Chief Guest for the occasion was Mr Sushanta Sibani Paul, an eminent artist, who graced the ceremony and encouraged the students with his presence. Academic and co-curricular achievers were honoured with medals and certificates in recognition of their dedication and excellence.

Addressing the gathering, Rector Sri Arnab Chandra delivered an inspiring speech, urging students to uphold the values of perseverance, courage, and integrity, in alignment with the school’s guiding principle of “Man-Making Education.”

Following the prize distribution, a vibrant cultural programme titled “Au Fils du Temps”—meaning “through the passage of time”—was presented by the students. The programme showcased a journey through different stages of imagination, creativity, and civilisation.

Unit 1 (Nursery 1 to Class 1) opened the show with a colourful carnival of cartoon characters, spreading joy through laughter, unity, and vibrant performances. Their heartwarming message conveyed that life becomes a beautiful carnival when celebrated together.

Unit 2 (Classes 2 to 4) transported the audience into a world of boundless imagination, where popular comic characters came alive, blending fantasy and adventure through energetic performances.

The presentation by Unit 3 (Classes 5 to 7) and Unit 4 (Classes 8 to 12) offered a deeper reflection on human civilisation and identity. Through their performance, students conveyed that every civilisation and dream mirrors humanity’s ongoing quest for meaning, guided by faith, curiosity, and courage across generations.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Principal Ms Ananya Dutta, who expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Guest, dignitaries, teachers, students, parents, and all those involved in making the event a success. As the dignitaries departed, their motivational words continued to resonate, inspiring students to strive for greater achievements in the coming year.

Last updated on 06 Jan 2026
16:08 PM
Vivekananda Mission School Joka Annual fest School Events
